Bear Stays up for Christmas

The children's picture book "Bear Stays up for Christmas" is this year's selection for the annual holiday story walk in downtown Safford.

Childhood literacy again meets seasonal window shopping as the Safford City-Graham County Library has unveiled the pages of its annual holiday StoryWalk in downtown Safford.

This marks the third year the library has posted pages of a picture book in shop windows during the holidays, Library Supervisor Lesley Talley said.

