Childhood literacy again meets seasonal window shopping as the Safford City-Graham County Library has unveiled the pages of its annual holiday StoryWalk in downtown Safford.
This marks the third year the library has posted pages of a picture book in shop windows during the holidays, Library Supervisor Lesley Talley said.
This year's title is "Bear Stays up for Christmas," by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman.
Laminated pages of book are posted in merchant windows starting at Ginaveve's Market Place, 401 W. Main St., and continuing east on Fifth Street until Seventh Avenue, at which point the story crosses the street and heads west again.
The pages will be taken down at the end of the month, Talley said.
The holiday StoryWalk was born out of the pandemic as a family-oriented activity that would allow for social distancing, Talley said. It proved to be a hit with residents and merchants alike.
Since then, the library has introduced a permanent StoryWalk along the Graham County recreational walking path.
That StoryWalk begins near the Mount Graham High School parking lot and follows the trail heading north on Discovery Park Boulevard in Safford.
The permanent StoryWalk was paid for by First Things First, a publicly funded organization devoted to early childhood education. The book selection there is switched out monthly, Talley said.
The library also announced it will also be hosting a Holiday Open House on Dec. 8.
The schedule for the day includes a Friends of the Library bake sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., crafts and other activities from 3 to 6:30 p.m., and a chance to visit with Santa Claus from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.