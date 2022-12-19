Thanks to a caring community, wishes come true each Christmas through the Pima Wish Tree.
The tree stands in the Pima Town Hall with tags detailing the age of the recipients and their wishes. Although it is a simple thing, the tradition's founder said it can make all the difference for a family struggling at Christmas time.
Sherrill Teeter, Pima councilwoman and community volunteer, has watched the Pima Wish Tree tradition grow.
She began the Wish Tree five years ago, with the help of the Pima Unified School District, Pima Library and Pima Police Department. At first, the annual tree didn’t have very many wishes on it at all, she said.Teeter compiled a list of families who would appreciate the help of a secret Santa when children’s names were recommended through the school district by teachers. The families who benefit from the tree are either Pima residents or families whose children attend Pima schools. The schools send applications to parents, who would decide if they wanted to participate. If they chose to have their child’s wishes met through the tree, they would write the wishes down to be placed on the tree.
Each year, community members come to the Pima Town Hall, choose a wish and fulfill it, bringing back the unwrapped present to be delivered. Families from across the Gila Valley participate in fulfilling wishes from the tree. The receiving families are given clothes for the children and a toy of the child’s choice. Teeter said she and the staff at the Pima Town Hall wrapped all the gifts this year.
“This year we even had people bring us extra gifts just in case we needed them, like stuffed animals,” she said.
Over the years, elderly adult's wishes have been added to the trees. For the past five years, the Pima Police Department has handed out the gifts the week before Christmas. Throughout the entire effort, Teeter has kept the identities of the families secret and the identities of the Santas a secret as well.
Last year, the wish tree had roughly 500 tags, she said. This year there are more tags for elderly adults than ever before. In total, 57 children are receiving their wishes this year, 12 adults, and 21 families in total. Most of the families using the tree are new and have never used the tree before, she said.
“Every year people from all over the community come to the tree to fill out wishes. I started sending people to the Safford Wish Tree because all of our wishes were taken. Some families are coming in with their kids and making it a tradition.”
Parents bring their children to the Pima Town Hall so they can pick a wish to give to a child that is a similar age to their own children. It helps the parents teach their children giving and gratitude, Teeter said.
According to Teeter, most of the kids’ wishes last year included outdoor activity toys such as bikes. This year, there are a lot of crafting material requests, and one child asked for cooking supplies. Senior citizens can ask for anything from bottles of lotion to bath towels. Two of these individuals are home-bound.
The youngest participant this year is a 10-month-old baby, and the oldest child participating is 16. One 11-year-old asked for a bed, and Teeter said it showed how amazing the community is because the person who fulfilled the wish not only purchased a bed for the child, but all the bedding and pillows to go along with it. One child asked for kitchen toys, and the secret Santa purchased an entire kitchen play set.
There are some changes happening to the tree this year, Teeter said.
“This year, I had the applications translated into Spanish,” she said. “Because of this we were able to help a family, and not even their kids spoke English yet.”
Because of last year’s hectic call-outs for police help during the week of Christmas, Teeter has asked the families to come to the Pima Town Hall to pick up their presents. However, if families can’t pick up the presents, Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen will drop off the presents as usual.
“It’s kind of neat because the kids get to see the officers at a different level,” Cauthen said. “Almost every year there’s a family that makes me cry. Every year there’s at least one family that the tree really makes a difference in their life.”
Cauthen said she wants the community to see the Pima Police officers as regular people. Although it saddens her that more and more families need the tree each year to make their Christmas wishes come true, she’s grateful to the community for making the miracle work.
Teeter said next year she will have a form at the Pima Town Hall where people can sign up to have names placed on the tree. Also, she said she hopes that the annual tree will continue even when she isn’t there to work on them. Now that Safford has a Wish Tree, Teeter said she hopes Thatcher will adopt a the tradition as well.
“This community has proven over and over again how it can come together,” she said.