Royce Hunt-Bell, the executive director of SEACUS, is frustrated, frustrated at the inconsideration of others on full display in the U.S.
“For many of our aging elders, frail elderly homebound with multiple underlying conditions, keeping them protected is our primary focus,” she said. “Just because they’re older doesn’t mean that their lives don’t have value. I’m so tired of hearing, ‘Well, they were older, they had underlying conditions.’ These are people. They are people with families. They are people who have already served their communities and they deserve to survive.”
The people at SouthEastern Arizona Community Unique Services made a vow months ago, she said.
“When the pandemic started in March we watched in horror as other countries abandoned the elderly and counted them off because they weren’t worth their time or the resources. We made the commitment early on that we’re not going to do that,” she said. “We continue to go out to their homes to provide services and we still deliver meals.”
They’ve lived up to their word. They’ve also been trying to spread the word on ways to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We’re trying to educate them on the importance of wearing masks. If their families are coming to their homes they need to be wearing masks,” Hunt-Bell said. “There are a lot of seniors who are homebound who are becoming (COVID-19) positive. It’s unacceptable.”
To that end, Hunt-Bell is waiting for a grant to come through to purchase 120 masks their clients. However, until the money arrives, she’s asking community members to sew and donate reusable masks for the seniors in Graham County.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is transmitted predominantly by respiratory droplets generated when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk or breathe. The CDC recommends community use of masks to prevent the transmission of the virus especially since more than 50 percent of people who transmit the virus are asymptomatic or presymptomatic.
The CDC has reported that upwards of 80% blockage has been achieved in human experiments that have measured blocking of all respiratory droplets, with cloth masks in some studies performing on par with surgical masks as barriers for source control.
For more information on the benefits of masks, visit the CDC’s website.