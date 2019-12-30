SAFFORD — Last year, a shelter for the homeless was open and food was ready, but many of the local homeless population decided against partaking of either.
The temperatures are dipping and the rain came down as individuals along the roadside requested monetary aid from store goers in Safford on Monday. The Ministerial Association — made up of multiple churches within Graham County — has opened the doors of shelters for local homeless during weeks of cold weather. These shelters were located in various churches and included a cot and free food. Last year, these shelters were open multiple times but very few decided to stay.
“We’re going to work within our churches participating in the Gila Valley Ministerial Association to house them (the local homeless),” said the Ministerial Association’s Reverend Sherry Brady.
Brady told the Courier that before a frost, the Ministerial Association will hand out tickets to the homeless instructing them to meet in a certain location to be bussed to a shelter for the night.
According to the Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 9,865 people in Arizona were experiencing homelessness in 2018.