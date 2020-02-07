SAFFORD — It was noon on a cool, windy day when they met at Safford Cemetery to salute a fallen veteran.
On Thursday, Feb. 8, the Gila Valley Honor Guard assembled in a memorial for Corporal Brandon Schuck, of the U.S. Marine Corps, who lies at rest in the cemetery. As the wind swirled around monuments and vehicles, Honor Guard members paid tribute to Schuck’s sacrifice with prayer, presentation of colors, a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.” They also decorated the corporal’s grave with a new American flag.
Brandon Schuck, born Dec. 13, 1984, in Phoenix, moved to Safford in his sophomore year of high school and graduated from Safford High School in 2004. He was an accomplished athlete who played football, basketball and golf. Enlisting in the Marines in June 2004, he was deployed to Iraq on Aug. 28, 2005.
Schuck, 21, was in a Humvee with two other Marines when he was killed by a roadside bomb in Albaghdadi, Iraq, on Feb. 6, 2006. He was survived by his wife, Megan, whom he married in September 2004, and young son, Gavin.
A friend of Schuck’s who remains on active duty in Washington, D.C., Jon Fricano, suggested the yearly memorial. “Jon got hold of me and asked me if the honor guard might do something on an annual basis,” said American Legion Post 32 Commander Steve Oller. “Jon goes out of his way and sends us a beautiful floral arrangement every year.”
Oller said Fricano and Schuck were apparently together when the vehicle struck the bomb, and that Fricano has kept in touch with Schuck’s family through the years.
“I asked the honor guard if they’d be willing to do this, and they all said it was absolutely a worthwhile cause,” said Oller. “It’s an honor to get to do this for somebody that’s so far away.”
Thursday was the honor guard’s fourth annual memorial to Schuck, and Oller said there will be a fifth next year.
Editor's note: This story was edited at 1:31 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to correct the location where Schuck was killed and to identify that he was only Marine killed in the attack on his vehicle.