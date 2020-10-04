The Mt. Graham Golf Association raised $626 on Sept. 19 when it held a tournament to raise educational scholarships funds for the spouses and children of American fallen and disabled service members. The association presented the check to American Legion Post 32 Friday.
Most Popular
-
Pima closes 800 West, angering county residents
-
Mom arrested after authorities say 3-year-old son rode on trailer hitch for nearly a mile
-
Graham County Health Department reports eight more COVID-19 cases
-
Graham County loses another resident with COVID-19
-
SUSD board gets a sneak peak at the new Dorothy Stinson
-
No evidence Biden was ‘wearing a wire’ in debate
-
Thatcher Unified School Board candidates answer some questions
-
Woman sent to hospital after Solomon bee attack
-
Controlled burn
-
Karyn Pollock Ambrose