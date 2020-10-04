donation.jpg

Those on hand Friday for the check presentation were, from left: Dominic Curran, general manager of the Mt. Graham Golf Course; Kent Peck, American Legion Post 32 adjutant; Steve Oller, post commander; Fred Barquin, president, Mt. Graham Golf Association; Joe Cervantez, Suns of the American Legion and Rick Green, golf association vice president.

 Photo by Kim Smith Eastern Arizona Courier

The Mt. Graham Golf Association raised $626 on Sept. 19 when it held a tournament to raise educational scholarships funds for the spouses and children of American fallen and disabled service members. The association presented the check to American Legion Post 32 Friday.

