Just slightly more than a month after beginning their quest, the Sundermans of Vega, Texas, will be in Safford Saturday to complete it. They’ll be surrounded by members of the Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Post No. 32. More importantly, the Thomas family of Safford will be there, too.
Over the past 50-plus years, Beth Sunderman, 69, has been in possession of a metal bracelet honoring Sgt. James Thomas, who disappeared in Vietnam on April 3, 1968. Back in the late 1960s, three college students began selling bracelets to honor American servicemen who were killed in action or who went missing in action while fighting in Vietnam and Sunderman bought one for a couple of bucks.
“I remember I wore it for a long time,” Beth said. “I wondered many times about this young man over the years.”
Over the years, Beth and her husband, Max, 72, tried to track down the sergeant’s family in the hopes of giving them the bracelet, with zero luck. Last month they decided to try again and Max hit pay dirt. He found Thomas’ story on pownetwork.org, realized he was from Safford and called The Eastern Arizona Courier to ask for help in locating Thomas’ family. Within hours of posting the story on the paper’s Facebook page and website, the Sundermans were on the phone with Thomas’ niece, Anna Hart, and Thomas’ sister, Verdell Walker, 68.
On Saturday, the Sundermans will ride into Safford with Patriot Guard Riders from Texas, New Mexico and Arizona to meet Walker at the Graham County Courthouse for a “Celebration of Service.” During a 20-30 minute event that will begin at 11 a.m., prayers will be said, plaques and medals will be presented and the bracelet will be given to Walker. An honorary salute will also be given by the Riders and the American Legion will fire a volley in honor of Thomas’ service.
“I think it’s going to be a real special deal,” Beth said. “We’re going to keep it light and honorable.”
According to his sister, Thomas dropped out of high school at 17 in order to join the military without his mom’s permission.
Walker said she suspects James, who was the fifth of 12 children, enlisted because he wanted to lift some of the burden off her mother’s shoulders, Verdell said. Govie, who died in November 1995, was a Safford teacher.
On April 3, 1968, the 20-year-old Thomas was on a 45-man patrol in the Quang Nam Province near An Hoa when he disappeared. According to the network, the patrol had stopped to rest and after a short period of time, moved on.
When they reached their destination, they discovered James was missing and backtracked to their rest stop. They found his helmet, pack and canteen, but not James.
Her mother never stopped believing her son was still alive, Walker said.
She, too, holds out hope and that is why they’re having a Celebration of Service event, rather than a more somber event, Beth said.
Last month, Walker said she was thrilled to hear the Sundermans’ story.
“It makes me really proud that he’s thought of,” Verdell said. “I feel good all over. I’m proud other people were out there were praying for his safe return.”