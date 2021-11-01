On Nov. 11, 1918, the Allied nations and Germany declared an armistice that went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, effectively ending World War I. Every year, the Saffords Lions Club, American Legion Swift-Murphy Post 32, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Gila Valley Veterans Services Committee invite the community to help them remember that day and all veterans by setting up a Field of Honor and holding various other events.
November 6 - 8 a.m. - Help the Lions and lots of volunteers set up the "Field of Honor" at Safford City Hall and Graham County Courthouse.
Field of Honor flags remain out through November 13.
People can purchase new flags for honored veterans for $35. Those already flying flags from previous years can renew for $10. Anyone wishing to do either of these options is asked to visit Lions members Michelle or Starla in the Farmers Insurance office at 610 W. Main Street, Safford.
November 11 - 9 a.m. - Staging for Parade at Chase Bank
November 11 - 10 a.m. - Parade to Courthouse starts. "ALL THINGS HONORING VETERANS" - Floats, individual walkers, EAC Marching Band
November 11 - 11 a.m. - Veterans Day Flag Raising, Speeches, Patriotic Music
November 11 - Noon-2 p.m. - Luncheon at American Legion for all Veterans and guests
November 13 - 8 a.m. - Help the Lions and lots of volunteers remove the "Field of Honor" at Safford City Hall and Graham County Courthouse.