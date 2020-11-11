COVID-19 precluded the normal Veterans Day parade Wednesday, but wreaths were placed at the monuments outside Graham County Superior Court and the Gila Valley Honor Guard sounded off with a seven-rifle one volley salute. Several speakers also addressed the small crowd outside the court house and doves were released after the national anthem was played.
