SAFFORD — The annual SalsaFest, sponsored by the Safford Lions, will be here Sept. 27-28 in Safford; and, with it, the annual car show returns.
The SalsaFest Car Show is a great way to show off one’s wheels; however, this show is not just about cars — it also raises funds for scholarships for high school graduates to get into college, helps fund the Safford Lions Club’s vision programs for area schools, and helps provide gas cards for cancer patients to afford to commute to Tucson or Phoenix for ongoing treatments.
The car show focuses on bringing the community together so the Lions can keep these nonprofit programs running. The Safford Lions Club relies on the people of this community to enter their unique bikes, cars, low-rider vehicles and motorcycles for everyone to enjoy. Judges will vote, prizes will be given and trophies will be won.
SalsaFest started in 2006, with this year being its 13th anniversary. This event is the Lions’ largest contributor for funds to provide scholarships to deserving youths in the Gila Valley to further their education. Last year, the Safford Lions Foundation provided three scholarships, which could not have happened without the community’s support and the many sponsorships from local businesses.
All are invited to support the Lions in this event. Those with vehicles to enter in the car show may register at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Downtown Safford.