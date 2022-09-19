Hot wheels: Car show highlights variety Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 A couple examine a Chevy pickup on display at the Hispanic Heritage Festival Car Show held Saturday on Eastern Arizona College's South Campus. PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER Cars weren't the only vehicles on display at Saturday's car show. There were a number of tricked-out bicycles as well. PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER Several food and merchandise vendors were on hand Saturday at the Hispanic Heritage Car Show at Eastern Arizona College. PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER Most cars on the South Campus lot at Eastern Arizona College on Saturday were decidedly not in their factory original condition. PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER This Studebaker Champion was one of the less familiar models on display at Saturday's Hispanic Heritage Car Show. PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER Despite its contortions, this Chevy pickup did not transform into a giant, sentient space robot. PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER In some cases, during Saturday's car show, all that was missing was the soundtrack to "American Graffiti." PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER This "Guardians of the Galaxy" themed entry attracted a number of visitors at Saturday's car show. PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Among the highlights of this weekend's Hispanic Heritage Festival events was a car show on the Eastern Arizona College South Campus.Organized by Matt McCabe, the show drew more than 60 entries competing for bragging rights in a variety of categories. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Car Motor Vehicle University Events Eastern Arizona College South Campus Highlight Weekend Hispanic Heritage Festival Load comments Most Popular Hot wheels: Car show highlights variety Gila Watershed Partnership accepting applicants for three paid temporary positions Community and rural tradition celebrated at Greenlee County Fair As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts Judge rules to detain accused attackers of Pima student Deadline approaching for open Arizona Game and Fish Commission seat BLM review puts brakes on Resolution Copper land swap Pigs on parade Saturday at the Greenlee County Fair Rush hour collision results in arrest of one driver Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit