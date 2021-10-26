The House of Hope Sober Living Home is hosting three different fundraisers next month, all to help keep the home open and providing services for people looking for a fresh start.
First up, the House of Hope will soon start their Wreaths for Recovery fundraiser. This will be the third year of the fundraiser, where volunteers construct uniquely decorated wreaths for the holidays to sell to raise money.
Kathy Grimes, the director of the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, said last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wreaths for Recovery fundraiser didn’t net them that much money, but the first fundraiser in 2019 brought in a few hundred dollars.
Grimes said they are hoping to raise a little more this year and their other fundraisers to keep the House of Hope open, the utilities paid and to help people clients who need some financial help paying for the home’s $75 a week rent.
They’d like to create a scholarship program to help clients who can’t afford the weekly rent to pay for their stay, although they never turn any body away. They also try to buy food and other necessities as well for their clients as well, Grimes said.
House of Hope Program Director Jason Baca said he also will waive the first week rent fee for clients who can’t afford it, but if clients can’t afford to pay following weeks, they’re asked to volunteer to do janitorial or other services around the house.
The home now has six clients, Baca said.
“My biggest thing is teaching them structure and showing them there’s a better path through recovery,” Baca said.
In addition to selling the wreaths directly and at the upcoming Cowboy Christmas Arts and Crafts Show, Grimes said they hope to display the wreaths at willing businesses and through a future website.
The wreaths will cost anywhere from $40 to $100 and they’ll be sold until they sell out.
They’re always looking for donations of homemade wreaths, Grimes said.
The House of Hope will also hold a cornhole tournament at the Freeport-McMoRan Community Pavilion at the Graham County Fairgrounds at 9 a.m. Nov. 6.
The event will cost $40 per team to enter, with prize money for the first place team taken from a percentage of the collected team fees.
Last, but certainly not least, House of Hope will host a yard sale fundraiser at the House of Hope, 608 W 1st St, Safford, on November 13 at 6 a.m. until “whenever we decide,” Baca said.
The House of Hope is seeking donations from community members of items they can sell at the yard sale to raise money for the House of Hope.