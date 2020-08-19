Three years ago Kathy Grimes was having a conversation with former Safford City Council member Marge Schade when inspiration struck. Wouldn't it be great if the Gila Valley had a place for recovering substance abusers to live while getting their lives back on track?
Well, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Graham and Greenlee County United Way, the House of Hope Sober Living Facility will soon be a reality.
United Way representatives met Grimes, who is the director of the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, and other coalition members Tuesday to provide the last bit of funding they need to begin construction on the $450,000 facility. They met on West First Street, where it will be located.
Construction should be completed in February, Grimes said. It will be 4,000 square foot and have the ability to house 13 people.
Half of the grant was specifically earmarked to fund the building of the facility, while the other half is to restart a substance abuse coalition in Greenlee County.
“People make mistakes and things happen, we want to help them get clean, stay clean and be productive community members,” said Grimes.
Getting to this point has definitely been a group effort, Grimes said.
John and Jenny Howard, owners of Ginaveve's Market, held raffles at their business and Jenny Howard was instrumental in the grant-writing process, Grimes said.
John Howard represented the coalition at city and town council meetings.
On Tuesday, John Howard said nobody is immune to the damage caused by drug addiction.
“If I could help anybody, one person or 100 people with my experiences and my drive, I’m going to do it because I don’t want to see anybody go through the hell you go through with drugs,” John Howard said. “It’s pure hell to watch a loved one be taken down by drugs and you’re taken down with them because they are your loved one.”
Schade, the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and the City of Safford also played roles in the project.
People from neighboring counties will be able to utilize this facility, and it will have strict guidelines in place to ensure the safety of its residents. Each person in the facility will pay rent, work and attend whatever court-appointed counseling required. It'll be geared for men who have recently come out of drug or alcohol rehab and the expected length of stay will be six months.
A van will be available so people living in the facility can go to and from work as well as whatever counseling meetings they need to attend.
The rent and coalition fundraising will keep the facility operating, Grimes said. She hopes that one day they'll be able to build a similar facility for women.
The Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition is starting from the ground up, Grimes said. Due to a lack of funding, the coalition was disbanded five years ago. However, with the money newly allotted to the Greenlee coalition, Grimes hopes to make strides in youth education.
“Just like any other community, they need resources, information and help. We hope to help them get that going again and mentor them,” said Grimes. “So my goal is for them to be as big and robust as our coalition is. It takes years; we’ve been working on our coalition for 17 years. If we start, then at least we’re moving forward.”