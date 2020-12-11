Construction of the House of Hope is coming along and organizers are on the hunt for a director.
Thanks to a grant from Graham and Greenlee County United Way, construction began on the House of Hope Sober Living Facility in August.
Construction is running a week behind right now, but the building on West First Street should be completed by Feb. 12, said Kathy Grimes, Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition director.
There are windows and sheetrock is on the walls. Tape and texture will soon be added to the interior.
The coalition is already searching for a House of Hope director, Grimes said.
“We’re looking for an individual who is in recovery who is interested in being an overseer themselves,” Grimes said. “We feel it’s important to hire someone who has gone through the trauma of addiction and recovery.”
When a director is hired, that person will live at the facility at all times, she said.
The home will have its own industrial kitchen, basketball courts, and a centrally-located sitting room for residents to relax. There is also a meeting room located in the home.
Once completed, the building will be 4,000 square feet and house 13 people. People from neighboring counties will be able to utilize the facility, and it will have strict guidelines in place to ensure the safety of its residents.
Each person in the facility will have to pay rent and work. They’ll also be required to attend court-appointed counseling. Specifically designed as a facility for people to live in for up to six months, it is geared for men who have recently come out of drug or alcohol rehab.
The United Way provided a $100,000 grant to the coalition to be split between the facility and the newly re-formed substance abuse coalition in Greenlee County, Grimes said. The grant was the last bit of funding they needed for the $450,000 facility.