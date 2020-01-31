Housing growth on horizon for Pima

PIMA — New homes, more families, a possible boost for the economy and challenges for the school system are on the horizon for Pima.
According to Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis, two housing developments are in the works to create a combined 70 new homes.
The smaller housing development, which will contain roughly 20 homes, will be located north of the Pima Cemetary on 400 West. This subdivision has already gone through the process of approval by the state and the Pima Zoning Committee has approved its location.
The larger housing development, with plans of up to 50 homes, will be located on the south end of Pima’s Main Street. The larger division is in the preliminary planning stage, and its orchestrators told Lewis that it will be up for consideration by the Planning and Zoning Commission in February.
“(Community reaction to the new housing) been mostly positive. I’ve spoken with one neighbor who didn’t have a complaint but had some concerns about water runoff and drainage. But we feel that the engineers are addressing that in the subdivision and I think in the long run it’s actually going to help some of the water issues and the problems they have in the area right now,” Lewis said. “From (what) I’ve been told from people it’s positive. Both of them are the size of lots and homes that we need right now. It’s not the three and four acre lots that are selling on the west side of town. It’s more affordable, so our kind of our economic class has a better option of filling in. Much like the Pima South Estates Subdivision.”
In 2019 there were approximately 40 constructed in Pima, while in 2018 there were roughly 30 new homes built. At this time, there are five homes under construction in Pima South Estates.
“Right now they’re lots,” said Lewis. “Just because we have 70 lots doesn’t mean that in 2020 those 70 lots will be sold and built on. No. It’s really hard to say. I think it’s going to jump. I think in 2020 it will jump a little bit more than what we did in 2019.”
“Obviously when you have an increase in population it carries over into what we would consider the tax businesses, the restaurants, the Dollar Store, the Speedway. Probably even so much as the mechanic shops. It’s definitely a boost for Graham County Co-op, they’re selling more water and more electricity. When Graham County Co-op is successful, that helps make us successful,” Lewis said. “A lot of the growth we’ve had in the last two years is happening right before the 2020 census. The census is the biggest thing we can do for our economy. The more homes we can get built before July, and get those people recorded as living here in Pima the better, because obviously the higher our census numbers the better we’ll be economically for the next 10 years.”
Schools dealing with growth
With the new housing developments proposed, the school system is bracing itself for the possible influx of new students. According to the Pima School Superintendent Sean Rickert, Pima has been growing steadily for the past 10 years.
“We have to be able to prove (things are) going to change in order for the state to provide adequate funding for additional space. So we’re working on putting that in place, helping them understand that we do indeed need additional space to accommodate the additional residential growth,” Rickert said.
“We’re currently in the process of building an additional 1,600-square-feet of classroom space that we hope to have ready for occupancy by the middle of next school year. We tried to get it done by the beginning of next school year, but with this construction boom comes a lot of additional challenges to getting things done quickly.”
The current construction is located at the north end of the campus at the elementary school in the form of 13 classrooms.
Seeing additional students in the classroom over the past two years, the school district shortened the schedule at the junior high from a seven-period day to a nine-period day. This shortened the classes and lowered class sizes from close to 30 students per class to roughly 22 students per class.
“We’ve been able to do the current construction project without having to go to the community for additional funding. Part of why we did that is because we wanted to preserve the bonding capacity for addressing the need for better and larger space at the high school,” Rickert said. “There’s a very real possibility that in order for us to accomplish the construction of additional space at the high school we’d be going out for a bond and that would probably be in November of 2021 when it goes to the voters.”
Rickert said that even with a bond there’s a statutory cap on how much money the district can raise. The cost of building a high school space is very high, and it would still be difficult to pay for the all needed school additions.
The Pima High School building was constructed in 1938 as a WPA project during the Great Depression. The Pima school district uses the same building today.
“It kind of says something when you realize that the quality of the building that they built in 1938 exceeds the quality of the building that we could build right now with the available funding,” Rickert said. “That’s the formula that I have to look at. If I were to try to retire and replace that building would I be able to build a better facility with the funding that I could get from the state of Arizona? At this point, the answer is probably not.”