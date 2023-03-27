Hundreds of Graham County residents and visitors, as well as a few guest artists, helped Brandt Woods with his effort to finish painting the town Friday and Saturday.
Specifically they were helping him finish the series of nine murals on the south side of the Austin’s Auto Advantage building, 801 W. Thatcher Blvd., that would allow him to make good on his pledge to complete 31 murals in downtown Safford.
Woods has been laboring off and on for the past year and a half to keep his promise. Originally he was aiming to get it all done in a year, so while didn’t quite make that goal (he estimates he has about 550 days in the project), Safford will actually end up with more murals than originally promised.
A couple of the works already have been removed or obstructed due to construction, so Woods said he’s done a few extra to ensure that when all was said and done, there would be no fewer than 31 on display.
Woods invited a few fellow mural artists to participate in designing murals and working on the project. Among them was Tiffany DeWitt, who came from St. George, Utah, to help. The graphic designer and painter said she has been doing murals for about four years. She and Woods are part of a small group of muralists who meet about once a month on Facetime to share ideas and discuss the ins and outs of their trade.
DeWitt said Woods asked her if she’d be interested in submitting a design for this weekend’s community mural event, the second he’s organized since making his mural pledge. (The previous one was in February 2022 on what is now the Cotton & Copper Lifestyle Co. building on Sixth Avenue.)
“I said, ‘Why don’t I come down and paint it myself?’” DeWitt said.
Adrienne Wakefield was equally eager to pitch in. A Thatcher native who works as a speech therapist in Mesa, Wakefield participated in last year’s community mural event. This year, she came prepared with a design whose focal point is a cattle skull entwined with a rattlesnake.
“It’s a super awesome event,” she said. “I like that you get to help downtown Safford become more colorful.”
She said she hopes to apply the experience to seek out potential commissions in Mesa and even in her hometown Thatcher. She said she’s also looking at buildings nowadays and thinking about what it would look like with a mural.
Former Safford Mayor Chris Gibbs was among those who attended the mural event with friends and family. Although he served primarily as a spectator, he said he appreciated all the families that showed up and taking ownership of the downtown.