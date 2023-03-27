DSC_0333.JPG

Cheyenne, 15, works on one of the community murals Saturday in downtown Safford.

Hundreds of Graham County residents and visitors, as well as a few guest artists, helped  Brandt Woods with his effort to finish painting the town Friday and Saturday.

Specifically they were helping him finish the series of nine murals on the south side of the Austin’s Auto Advantage building, 801 W. Thatcher Blvd., that would allow him to make good on his pledge to complete 31 murals in downtown Safford.

Thatcher native Adrienne Wakefield, left, and her mom, Candace Wakefield, work on mural Saturday in downtown Safford.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

