Some 500 volunteers from the Gila Valley will gather at Safford Regional Airport on Sept. 2 and 3 to hand-pack 100,000 meals on behalf of an international charity.
The effort is part of the Gila Valley’s contributions to the 9/11 National Day of Service. Volunteers will spend about two hours filling packs with a mix of rice and dehydrated vegetables, with added protein, vitamins and flavoring.
These “MannaPacks” are distributed through a global charity called Feed My Starving Children (fmsc.org).
The project is being spearheaded by members of the Thatcher Stake of the Church of Latter-day Saints, joined by volunteers from congregations in Safford and Pima as well as numerous churches of other faiths, businesses, and neighbors in the community, according to a press release.
Safford orthopedist Dr. Rex Bryce and his wife, Valene, coordinated the fundraising effort to raise over $26,000 to purchase all of the ingredients for the meals that volunteers will be packing.
Donations have come from individuals and businesses from around the Gila Valley including Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, the town of Thatcher, Open Loop Energy, Gila Valley Clinic, Freeport McMoRan, Kempton Chevrolet, Johnson Motors, Vining Funeral Home and Channon Day Law Office.
Thatcher contributed $2,500 to the project, while the City Council of Safford is due to vote on making an equal contribution on Sept. 12.
Matthew Hoshal, assistant to the Safford city manager, said the city’s budget includes $172,000 for charitable causes. He said the vast majority of that money — about 90 percent — is directed locally.
The reason purchasing and filling meal packs for Feed My Starving Children was selected as a service project is because it will “allow hundreds of Gila Valley residents to gather to commemorate the events of 9/11/2001,” Dr. Bryce said.
“Organizers were looking for a meaningful, large-scale project that would bring the community together to give meaningful service,” he explained. “Local options were evaluated and it was found that no local opportunities for such a large-scale undertaking were available during the designated time frame. The smaller needs locally are continuing to be addressed in an ongoing manner by smaller groups of volunteers.”
He said Feed My Starving Children is not affiliated with the LDS church.
Individuals who want to participate in the 9/11 Day of Service can find local projects on JustServe.org.