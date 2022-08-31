MannaPack

Pictured is a MannaPack, similar to the ones volunteers will be filling at Safford Regional Airport on Sept. 2 and 3 as part of a Gila Valley Day of Service event. 

Some 500 volunteers from the Gila Valley will gather at Safford Regional Airport on Sept. 2 and 3 to hand-pack 100,000 meals on behalf of an international charity.

The effort is part of the Gila Valley’s contributions to the 9/11 National Day of Service. Volunteers will spend about two hours filling packs with a mix of rice and dehydrated vegetables, with added protein, vitamins and flavoring.

