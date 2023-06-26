The Graham County Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of members Desiree Schnell and Royce Hunt-Bell to its board.
"We are delighted to welcome Desiree Schnell and Royce Hunt-Bell to the Graham County Chamber of Commerce board," the chamber’s Executive Director Vance Bryce said in a release. "Their unique perspectives, dynamic energy and dedication to community service will be invaluable assets as we work towards the growth and prosperity of Graham County. We are so grateful for their volunteerism and are looking forward to beginning this journey together.”
Safford native Hunt-Bell is the owner and creator of Roycycled Treasures, an international company based in Safford. She specializes in designing and manufacturing paper used in the art of decoupage, which is sold in various countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and France.
In addition to her business ventures, Hunt-Bell also maintains a successful YouTube channel where she shares tutorials and demonstrations on upcycling furniture and home décor using decoupage, paint and other craft supplies. She is known for her expertise in this field and often conducts live appearances and workshops where she educates others on best practices in upcycling.
Prior to starting Roycycled Treasures, Royce served 13 years as the executive director for Southeastern Arizona Community Unique Services. SEACUS is responsible for operating senior centers and the Meals on Wheels program in Graham and Greenlee counties. Royce also worked with the Arizona Department of Economic Security before her role at SEACUS.
Hunt-Bell has volunteered her time on multiple boards within the community, including the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley, U of A Extension Office Advisory Council, SEAGO's Graham/Greenlee Transportation Coordination Committee and the Graham County Chamber board, among others.
She is married to David Bell, a radio personality. They have four sons and one grandson.
Schnell is the owner of Josie James Co., a local clothing boutique that also operates online. According to the chamber, she has successfully merged a strong passion for fashion and keen entrepreneurial awareness into a successful business venture. She has also established herself as a TikTok influencer, amassing a following of more than 250,000 persons. On her TikTok platform, she shares her expertise in fashion and health-related content, showcasing her knowledge and engaging with her audience.
Schnell has been married for the past nine years to Tommy Schnell, who is employed by the Bureau of Land Management. Together, they have two beautiful children named Sawyer, 6, and Josie, 2.
Desiree Schnell recently participated in the Gila Valley Leadership program, an experience that she said provided her with invaluable insights and connections within the community and encouraged her to accept the invitation to join the chamber board.