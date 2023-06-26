Royce Hunt-Bell and Desiree Schnell

Royce Hunt-Bell, left, and Desiree Schnell are the newest directors on the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.

The Graham County Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of members Desiree Schnell and Royce Hunt-Bell to its board.

"We are delighted to welcome Desiree Schnell and Royce Hunt-Bell to the Graham County Chamber of Commerce board," the chamber’s Executive Director Vance Bryce said in a release. "Their unique perspectives, dynamic energy and dedication to community service will be invaluable assets as we work towards the growth and prosperity of Graham County. We are so grateful for their volunteerism and are looking forward to beginning this journey together.”

