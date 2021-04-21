Motorists on Interstate 10 eastbound to the west of Willcox should expect a short detour the weekend of April 23-26 for a bridge deck replacement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Eastbound lanes will close at Exit 336, which will require drivers to detour onto the exit and entrance ramps, from 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, to 6 a.m. Monday, April 26.
Drivers should prepare to reduce their speed as they approach the work zone and exit I-10. Delays are possible.
Westbound traffic will be unaffected.
The closure is the first of several planned during the bridge deck replacement project, which is scheduled through late 2021.
For more information, go to the project website.