Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred doesn't know what to think after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers told him Wednesday to release three people being held on immigration-related charges into the community. Normally, ICE officers pick up such inmates and transport them to one of their detention facilities, he said.
Graham County receives $53 a day to hold migrants under a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service, Allred said. There are currently 12 to 15 other migrants in the jail.
He doesn't know why ICE did not want to pick up the inmates and he hopes to speak with an ICE representative soon. If ICE is no longer willing to transport individuals jailed under these circumstances, Allred said he may stop housing them in the jail.
Calls and emails to ICE from the Eastern Arizona Courier were not returned.
U.S. border authorities resumed the practice of releasing asylum-seekers apprehended along the Arizona-Mexico border directly to communities throughout the state in February. However, Allred said none of the migrants in his jail have been meeting with attorneys so he's not sure whether they fall into that category or are illegal border crossers.
Allred said deputies are trying to assist the three migrants get to where they want to go. Until they ended up in Safford, they'd never even heard of the place, he said.
"They have no family here. They have no jobs here," Allred said. "They don't want to be here."
The sheriff said he wishes the federal authorities had given his office two or three-days notice so the migrants could have made arrangements to be picked up by family members.
"We can thank the federal government and the people running our country for this dilemma," Allred said.
In late 2018 and early 2019, Tucson and other communities had to scramble to set up migrant shelters when asylum seekers flooded the border and turned themselves in to ICE.
In April 2019, the U.S. Department of Homeland reported that Border Patrol officers had apprehended nearly 99,000 people crossing the U.S. southern border that month, the highest figure since 2007. Another 10,000 presented themselves at the border, many of them asylum seekers. Statistics showed 68 percent of them were children or people traveling as families.
In May 2019, Teresa Cavendish, director of operations for Catholic Community Services, said a former monastery the church was leasing in Tucson was the third-largest migrant shelter in the United States.
By July 2019, more than 7,500 migrants had spent at least three days at the monastery because of the sudden influx of migrants. When Catholic Community Services' lease at the monastery expired, Pima County converted a portion of its unused juvenile detention center into a migrant shelter, and it remains in operation today.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts to stem migration across the U.S.-Mexico border because of a surge in undocumented migrant children unaccompanied by parents.
According to NBC news, a senior administration official said Harris' role would focus on both curbing the current flow of migrants and implementing a long-term strategy that addresses the root causes of migration.
Reporter Brooke Curley contributed to this story.