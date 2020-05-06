Two Safford residents were cited Wednesday after illegal burns resulted in brush fires that consumed a total of three acres.
Safford firefighters spent more than three hours total fighting the fires on Busby Drive and West Willie Way. Captain Nathan Green said the fire on Busby Way came within 100 feet of a shed and camper.
Safford Fire Department Chief Clark Bingham said both were started by locals burning weeds without a permit. He had Graham County Sheriff's deputies issue misdemeanor citations to both residents.
Bingham said he will continue to have law enforcement agencies issue citations to individuals who aren’t able to control their brush fires and require the fire department's assistance.
His department has responded to 10 brush fires since April 14, Bingham said. All of the brush fires were caused by illegal burning.
“It’s just starting,” said Bingham regarding the fire season, “There will be more. I want to put the word out there, we will be citing people.”
Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne said the Thatcher fire crew has been called to 10 brush fires since the first of the year. And, just like in Safford, they were human-caused.
The largest fire to date for Thatcher began in the Gila River bed last week when an illegal burn got out of control.
According to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality:
- Controlled burns cannot be within 50 feet of a building.
- Burn barrels are not permitted
- Burning trash is also not allowed.
Payne said once an individual receives a burning permit through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, they must have it in hand when they set fire to weeds or brush.
Prior to burning, Payne said he requests residents to inform Graham County Dispatch at 928-428-0808.
To obtain a burning permit, visit azdeq.gov.