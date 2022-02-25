When the first-ever Gila Valley Film Festival premieres in April, Eastern Arizona audiences will get to travel the world.
The festival’s submission deadline is still a month away, but it’s already received more than 130 short and feature-length films. They’ve come in from around the world, from Northern Africa to Eastern Europe.
Organizers and longtime local filmmakers Joseph Carpenter and Jacob Lauritzen are now going through all the submissions to determine what will be shown.
“I don’t even know how many films I’ve watched. It’s a lot,” Carpenter said. “I just started at the top of the list and went down: boom, boom, boom, boom — come up for air — boom, boom, boom.”
It’s been interesting to see the different approaches to filmmaking from around the world, Carpenter said.
“There’s just a different style of storytelling from country to country,” he said. “We’re used to a very western way of telling stories. A lot of the world has adapted that because of Hollywood and Hollywood makes lots of money. But there are still these other flavors of how stories are told from different countries, which I really enjoy.”
The festival will be held April 22-24, the same weekend as Arizona Fan Fest and Safford Spring Festival.
“One of the reasons we want to do the festival when we’re doing it is that so much is going on that week,” Lauritzen said.
Their plan is to use the Safford Theater on Main Street, assuming its renovation is completed in time. The festival is aimed at microbudget filmmakers: those with a production budget under $100,000 for feature-length films and $20,000 for shorts.
Major film festivals that designate “low budget” parameters may include films that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, or more. But Carpenter and Lauritzen wanted to focus even smaller.
“With technology being what it is, you can make a feature for $3,000 so someone came up with this term: we’re going to call it microbudget,” Lauritzen said.
The duo is accepting submissions through a website called FilmFreeway, which is the industry standard for film festivals across the world. That’s also why they’ve received such a wide range of submissions.
“It’s one of those interesting things that’s come from the online era, which we’ve definitely used to our advantage,” Carpenter said. One of the submission requirements is that the film be either in spoken English or subtitled in English.
One of the feature-length films was submitted from Arizona and a couple others were from filmmakers with ties to the area. Carpenter and Lauritzen are expecting at least a few more local submissions before the deadline.
The goal is to end up with a slate of films that have a range of styles and approaches — but most of all, are enjoyable.
“We want to build up the theater as it opens and we want to make this fun for people to show up every year and enjoy the films,” Lauritzen said.
The pair have already started thinking about the long term goals of the festival. They’d like it to grow into a destination for microbudget filmmakers in the state and beyond.
“The microbudget film community in Arizona is pretty strong and we’ve been getting in with them for a while. We’d like to make this place a hub for them to meet and gather,” Carpenter said. “We want to bring the outside commerce in, we want to see filmmakers come from all over and be that kind of community.”
And Safford may just be the perfect place for that to happen.
“We have a charming, small community area and this is where the good film festivals happen. I don’t think a lot of people realize that,” he said. “Sundance was small once upon a time when the festival got started. The conditions are perfect, we just want to do as good a job as we can with it.”