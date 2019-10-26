SAFFORD- Saturday morning started early for those participating in the Gila Valley’s inaugural Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Over a dozen walkers dawned purple hats or shirts and began their walk on Saturday down 8th Avenue in Safford. Beginning their walk at the Harvest Festival, walkers braved the crisp coolness of the morning at 8:30 and began their walk.
Coordinating with the walk, local volunteers from the Edward Jones business offices and the Gila Valley Clinic collected roughly $2,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association to fund its programs.
“We see our Walk to End Alzheimer’s both as a way to get the word out about Alzheimer’s and lessen the stigma about the disease, and to let people know they are not alone. So it’s a way to bring people together with a common cause and purpose but it certainly is a fundraiser as well,” said Morgen Hartford, Regional Director for the Alzheimer’s Association of Southwestern Arizona. “It’s one of our signature events at the Alzheimer's association where all those funds go back to support our full mission and support local programs and services.”
Individuals carried flowers while walking, writing names of the people they were walking for on the petals. Entire families participated in the event, and children walked as well.
“I walked today for my Grandma Green, she is my mom’s mom and she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s this year. I got my exercise for the day, that’s for sure,” said walk participant Molly Conner. “There’s a lot of people who don’t really understand what happens to somebody when they get diagnosed with something like that. The person that you knew, after anytime for six months to a year, is gone. A lot of people don’t realize what happens when somebody gets that kind of diagnosis (Alzheimer’s). I hear it every day with my grandmother. She’s not the same grandma that I recognize anymore. She doesn’t remember who I am, doesn’t even know I got married and had a baby, and it’s heartbreaking.”