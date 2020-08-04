It appears as though Greenlee County Board of Supervisor David Gomez will advance to the general election.
The District 1 Democrat said that unofficial results show him with 213 votes and his opponent Nick Castaneda with 152 votes. Gomez is expected to face three candidates in the November election.
The Morenci native said last month that when he decided to run for the board back in 2008, he was determined to focus on economic development and housing. He’s asking voters to give him a chance to finish up.
“It’s in my blood. I don’t feel that I’m done yet with what I’ve started,” Gomez said.
Gomez, 68, is a Morenci High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran who served in Viet Nam. After his years in the service, he didn’t plan on settling in Greenlee County, but he met and married his wife, who is from Clifton, and they started their family. He went to work for Southwest Gas Corporation and stayed there for 33 years — 24 years as district manager — before retiring in 2008 at the age of 55.
While working at Southwest Gas, Gomez always asked customers who were leaving the county why they were leaving. The answer was always the same — they couldn’t find a home to purchase, he said.
There are definite challenges to bringing investors and developers to Greenlee County, but since he doesn’t have another job, he’s able to work at it full-time, Gomez said.
Last month Castaneda said he thinks eight years is long enough for anyone to serve as an elected official and that being the case, it’s time for a change on the board.
Castaneda, a 70-year-old Army veteran who served during Viet Nam and retired Phelps Dodge employee, also served as a constable and school board member for years.
He cited housing, roads and playgrounds as his top priorities.
“I was born and raised here and I know what the ranchers need. I know what the public needs and I know what businesses need as far as boosting the economy,” Castaneda said.
Sheriff Tim Sumner did not face an opponent in the Republican primary, nor did his opponent, Larry Avila, in the Democratic primary.
Republican Suzanne Menges did not face an opponent in the District 3 Board of Supervisors race, nor did Democrat Bryan Bolling in the race for Greenlee County School Superintendent.
Greenlee County Elections Director Bianca Figueroa said a complete list of candidates for November's general election will be completed the week of Aug. 17.
Greenlee County has nearly 5,100 registered voters. Nearly 1,000 of them had cast their early ballots by Friday morning, Figueroa said.