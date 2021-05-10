According to Alexandria Dobson, “George has a heart of gold and a smile to turn anyone’s day around!”.
George has lived in the Gila Valley working with many companies over the years. Working for Big O Tires and Boulevard glass for over 20 years. When not working, and pre-COVID, you would find George at every Thatcher football game wearing his Eagle attire and shouting from the stands.
Anyone that meets George becomes a lifelong friend. He makes it a point to call people on a daily basis, wishing them a good day, adding a little happiness and brightness to people’s lives.
“George has been one of my greatest friends. He is always so happy to see me and loves to call me his brother.”, said Layton Alder.
He loves to fish, attend swap meets, be in the outdoors and attend his weekly church meetings. George loves to make jokes and tease, making even a hard work day pass on a good note.
“George is always so appreciative of anyone else’s generosity and friendship, we wanted to make it a point to show our appreciation for having him in our lives and the community.”, said Preston, Layton and Alexandria.