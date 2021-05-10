“I’m here for you.” That is the message Ken Gowin wants to provide to those through the Graham County New Hope Re-Entry project and House of Hope.
Ken stepped back into the world after incarceration in his youth with not so much as a driver’s license. Now he is helping others find success.
“Ten to 15 individuals are being released from the Department of Corrections on a monthly basis,” Ken said.
Ken based the local Re-Entry Project, a program that assists individuals getting released from jail or prison re-enter the community and workforce from a similar program used in Yavapai County. As the project director for Graham County Substance Abuse Program of the House of Hope, a sober living facility, Ken wants to help bring the two missions together. The two programs will be able to give individuals a “non-judgmental and non-authoritative” place to find a mentor and a friend from other individuals in the community and other volunteers.
“I got involved in a local 12-step program group. That’s where I found my mentorship. They had somebody there to say, ‘Hey, I’m here for you,’” Ken said.
His mission has been to provide guidance and encouragement to those in the community. Leading by example, Ken has been guiding others that have had similar experiences to himself.
Clean and sober for over 18 years, he is thankful for the wonderful opportunities he’s been afforded.
Ken said they are always looking for volunteers in the community to help with their projects. If you are interested in being a coach or mentor, please let him know. You can reach him at 928-424-6225 or email him at ken@gcsac.com.
“It’s about having somebody to call. Being able to share that life experience.”