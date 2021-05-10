Mick Ruiz is the CEO Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley.
“He is such a great asset to our Club. Our community has been Blessed to have him!”, said Sylvia Lopez. “The kids love Mr. Mick and enjoy talking to him. He’s a great mentor to all the kids and the staff.”
Mick Ruiz, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley is no stranger to service. A 30 year Navy Veteran, Mick is also a native of both Greenlee and Graham counties. He joined the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley as director/CEO in April 2017.
The Club provides a safe and nurturing environment to enable all young people of the Gila Valley, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring responsible citizens.
Mick’s influence was further evident especially this past year after the social lockdowns and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was responsible for coordinating payroll assistance which supported the job security of 16 Staff Members while avoiding any need for unemployment assistance. Mick also implemented new unprecedented Club policies developed to ensure the safety and health wellness of all Club youth, Staff and Families. Both efforts were essential in allowing the Club to re-open in order to provide vital summer time and after-school programming to our Club Members.
Among his many volunteer experiences, Mick has been involved in the Leo Youth Program with the Safford Lions Club, Chairman for the Gila Valley Leadership Committee, Commissioner for the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission, “Pride of Safford” Committee member and involved with Graham & Greenlee Serving Veterans Group. He has also coached youth, middle school and high school sports and is currently an Assistant Coach for Morenci High School Varsity Baseball.
“It’s been a great adventure, and I couldn’t ask for a better job.”, said Mick. “Each day, I look forward to working with the staff and most importantly, seeing the children.”
On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, we hope you will accept this nomination and his further recognition as a Most Influential member of the community.