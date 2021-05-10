“The goal is for all children to be successful,” Shari Elkins said.
As regional director of First Things First for the Graham/Greenlee Region, Shari is involved with her council in making strategic investments to support the healthy development and learning for the young children in our region.
Her passion helps to champion children to make for better futures and a better community.
“Children who have positive experiences from birth to age five are more likely to be prepared when they start kindergarten, do well in school and go on to lead successful lives” she said.
Shari coordinates with parents, community leaders, local, state and federal government officials, and faith-based groups to improve the quality of and success to early childhood development programs.
With nearly 40 years’ experience in early childhood administration as well as education as an elementary and preschool teacher, she has been dedicated to the well-being of children all of her career.
She has worked with Eastern Arizona College and Northern Arizona University as an adjunct faculty member for early childhood and education, serves on various boards throughout the community and volunteers her time for area youth groups, women’s organizations and Special Olympics.
“The challenges that children face at such a young age can have negative effects on their lives. We can help provide experiences, tools and strategies that can be used to help them succeed,” she said.