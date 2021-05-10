“Steve has had a great impact on Greenlee County.” said Susan Snyder
After moving back to Arizona in 1997, Clifton’s first certified community garden was started by Steve in 2011/2012, which he is still an active participant in. While a teacher in the Greenlee schools, he started the garden to provide vegetables to the Clifton Schools and local restaurants. Steve is now the irrigation coordinator for the Greenlee Gardens - Clifton Site, and assists gardeners realize success. It’s community volunteers and members now who use the garden as a way to give back to the needy.
Working with the Greenlee County Cooperative Extension, Steve is in an effort to improve awareness of the potential for local agriculture endeavors - through this organization he is attempting to increase the utilization of Morenci School’s greenhouse, teaching tools and means of providing herbs and produce for the schools culinary program, Paw Express.
Steve works with the probation department providing community service work. He works with kids, former students and adults that need a little extra help to become successful or those that need a job.
“He is the backbone for Shepherd of the Hills Church.”, according to Susan Snyder. Steve has been part of the board for several years and is now president. “He does a lot of the needed work for the Church himself”, as well as holding Bible studies weekly at his home.
Steve has been an active participant in all volunteer activities with a focus on growing the Greenlee County Tourism. He began the Birding trails in Greenlee County with the Tourism Council that ran for several years drawing birders’ from all over the country to Greenlee.
“My number one sought after tourist attraction for Clifton is the construction of a rafting and kayaking course on the San Francisco River as it flows through town. I look forward to seeing this unique asset become a reality, and the town to rebuild through development of the natural ecosystem that virtually destroyed it in 1983.” said Steve.
Steve served on the board of the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and helped increase the investments in order to increase lending ability for local non-profit organizations. He also partners with the Gila Watershed Partnership efforts and the Colors of Copper art & wine events.
“Anyone who needs volunteers for community events or community improvement can count on Steve's help.” said Susan.