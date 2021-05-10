“He exemplifies what a business owner should be doing to support their communities,” United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties CEO Adam O’Doherty recently said of Tim Linden.
Tim, the owner of III Counties Distributing and Southern Arizona Distributing, spends a lot of him time volunteering and giving financially to the community’s nonprofits. Serving on many nonprofit boards, Linden provides guidance and is always known to give a helping hand when needed.
Initiating the Graham County Wine, Art and History Festival along with the Chamber; assisting in the SalsaFest and the Borderlands Produce Distribution with Safford Lions Club; improving water resources for animals in the wild and assisting with the Big Buck fundraiser for Southern Arizona Sportsman’s Club as current Secretary and assisting with the Glenn Meadows block party for the City of Safford United Way campaign drive, are just a few of the accomplishments mentioned at the Pride of Safford awards. Tim was Chairman for 7 years of the Southern Arizona Clean and Beautiful (SEACAB), a volunteer driven nonprofit organization working on cleaning up public lands and assisting those who may struggle in cleaning their own properties.
“Volunteerism is how we function as a community,” he said. “Being fortunate enough to work with these and many other organizations are why I call the Gila Valley home.”
Tim also helped as chairman to the Graham County Chamber of Commerce to start the CDL program at EAC while working with Arizona at Work. The program was intended to help clients re-enter the workforce as well as the needs of the overall trucking industry. He is on the EAC CDL advisory committee and also donated a semi truck and trailer to the program. This program will help train local individuals to work in the trucking industry.
“I think it’s our responsibility as business owners to give back to all our communities that we live in and do business in,” he said.
A challenge to all of our communities, Tim said “Take time and volunteer. Ask yourself what have you done to make our community a better place? We can get so much more done with a larger group of volunteers! A special thanks to my family for volunteering with me!”.