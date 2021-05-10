There is a reoccurring theme when people approach Will Wearne, Wally Foote said.
“Payday is a couple of days away and I need some gas. Can you help me out?“
“They just released me from jail, it’s late, and I don’t have any place to stay tonight. Can you help me?”
“My trees need some additional trimming. You did such a good job last time, can you come over?”
“Will, we need a ref for the ballgame tomorrow. Can we count on you?”
Will is the go-to-guy of Duncan.
“He’s not satisfied with just one service project, even on the weekends, he typically has two or three lined up, refusing payment, all to help someone in need,” Foote said.
Will and his wife Jill, with their four children, moved to Duncan 14 years ago from the Phoenix area. He operated a furniture store and later had a landscaping and tree trimming business. After moving to Duncan he started working for Phelps Dodge and then Freeport-McMoRan, but his real passion is helping people, Foote said.
“In virtually any capacity where there’s a need, you’ll find Will,” Foote said