GRAHAM COUNTY- The search continues for escaped inmate Carlos Corella-Rivera.
Local authorities are still searching for the escaped inmate who walked away from a work detail in the area of the Graham County Fairgrounds. Inmate Carlos Corella-Rivera was last seen by his supervisor at 11:00 am that day.
Corella-Rivera was a minimum-custody inmate, and was being held in the ASPC-Safford. Corella-Rivera was admitted into prison last year after a dangerous drug violation conviction out of Pinal County. He was sentenced to 6 years.
According to a press release from the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) the ADC has tracking dog teams as well as a fugitive apprehension unit and chase teams within the area searching for Corella-Rivera. Local authorities are also searching for the inmate. The Courier requested an update from the ADC, and was told that the inmate remains a fugitive and the ADC will be incorporating U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in the search.
“Investigators have reason to believe that the fugitive inmate is not in the greater Safford area. That said, we continue to encourage anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911,” said Andrew Wilder, ADC spokesperson.
If anyone sees Corella-Rivera, they are encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the Graham County Sheriff's Office immediately at: (928) 428-3141
This article was updated on 3:35 pm on Thursday.