Autumn Hewitt didn’t know how her husband died until the death certificate arrived along with his cremated remains.
Gila County inmate Michael Allen Reidell used a jail-issued razor to cut himself fatally June 2 in the Graham County Detention Center, a Graham County Sheriff’s Office news release June 3 stated.
But it was nearly two weeks later before Hewitt was privy to that information.
“Literally, I was misled from the very first phone call that night,” Autumn Hewitt said of the day Reidell died.
And the questions keep coming.
That initial phone call with Graham County Sheriff’s Office Detective Justin Baughman appears to be just the beginning of a litany of inconsistencies surrounding the circumstances of Reidell’s death, prompting Hewitt to seek legal representation.
‘“Let’s make people aware,” Reidell’s mother Diana Ladd told Hewitt.
“I don’t want another person, male or female to be…widow[ed],” Hewitt said.
The suicide note
The night Reidell passed, Baughman would not disclose how he died, Hewitt said. She said he admitted to it being a suicide and gave her a vague quote Reidell had included in a suicide note. When she asked for the note in entirety, he told her he couldn’t provide it.
She told this newspaper she submitted an initial request to get a copy of the note in August. She said she submitted another request around two weeks ago. She said she has received no communication or response from the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, despite a rash of calls.
“It’s in the hundreds,” she said, of the number of times she’s called for Sheriff Preston “P.J.” Allred.
When she expressed intent to travel from her home in Colorado Springs to Arizona, she asked Baughman where Reidell’s body was.
His response “raised a bouquet of red flags,” she said.
“Well, we believe that he was taken to McDougal’s [McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel in Safford],” Baughman reportedly told her.
Hewitt said she repeated her question, and the detective "started to stutter."
She recalled asking, "So if I fly or drive, where do I go?”
“Ma’am, I cannot tell you at this time,” he allegedly told her.
Jayme Gauthier, office administrator for McDougal’s, told this newspaper the funeral home was contacted at 10:21 p.m. on June 2 to retrieve Reidell’s body from Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Funeral chapel staff were on scene by 10:48 p.m., she reported.
Hewitt said it wasn’t until she was discussing potential viewing arrangements with Chris Castro of McDougal’s that she learned her husband had lacerated himself: Castro told her Reidell had “marks” on his arms.
Until a Sept. 29 conversation with this newspaper, Hewitt said she had not received confirmation there actually was a suicide note. The note is mentioned twice in a GCSO incident report, as well as in a news release issued from the Sheriff’s Office on June 3.
Hewitt expressed doubts about the authenticity of a line of text reported on the back of her husband’s suicide note. Baughman's officer report dated 12:47 p.m. on July 5 said the sentence “File a lawsuit babe” was written on the back of the note. But a supplemental narrative supplied by GCSO Sgt. Aaron Smith and dated June 2, the night Reidell died, does not mention anything written on the back of the suicide note.
“Michael never called me 'babe,'” Hewitt wrote in an email Oct. 4. “I use[d] to call everyone babe when I couldn't remember their name. He hated that so he never called me babe. On the back of the suicide note, ‘file a lawsuit babe.’ I don't buy it.
“I think he wrote the front part,” she added.
Hewitt said Reidell was raised by his uncle, a top attorney in Colorado, and she believes her husband would have known better than to write such a statement. She said Reidell's mother also found it unlikely.
Hewitt told this newspaper Wednesday that before finding her current legal representation, another Arizona attorney refused to take the case after learning about the “babe” line.
Routine, or out of the ordinary?
According to GCSO documents, Baughman’s testimony differs from information conveyed to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, which handles autopies for Graham County.
“There’s a disconnect between our report and the history of what happened,” Chief Medical Examiner Gregory Hess said on Oct. 10 after being advised of Baughman's report.
Baughman was present at the July 6 autopsy of Reidell. This is documented both in the medical examiner’s report and Baughman’s own testimony.
In his report, Baughman wrote he “briefed [Hess] of what I knew up to this point in the investigation.”
Baughman was on scene as Reidell was bleeding to death, per his own report.
The medical examiner’s report, obtained by this newspaper Sept. 28 stated Reidell “was reportedly found unresponsive in a single occupancy cell.”
Detective Chuck Harding, who works with Hess, told this newspaper that notes in Reidell’s file stated “the decedent was discovered through routine rounds.”
Baughman’s account illustrates a law enforcement officer in the midst of an active crisis.
Baughman writes he was contacted June 3 to assist with an inmate the GCDC. (The same report states Reidell was pronounced dead at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center June 2 at 8:55 p.m.) In addition to himself and GCSO Sgt. Mark Smith, three other detention officers — an Officer Smith, Jaron Tillman and Eli Ellison, actively involved in restraining Reidell — were also in the cell.
Baughman noted two officers had blood on their clothing, hands and bodies.
From his own review of surveillance camera footage, Baughman reported it appears no detention personnel were present in the area when the incident occurred.
Jail Commander Mike Cochran told this newspaper Wednesday that officers make rounds of the jail approximately every 30 minutes on average.
Tased five times
At one point, six law enforcement personnel were present in Reidell’s single-occupancy cell simultaneously, Baughman’s report states.
Reidell reportedly barricaded himself under a bunk after cutting himself, stating that he wanted to be left alone to die. Sgt. Macario warned Reidell to comply and said he would tase him if he did not, documents state.
Macario admitted to tasing Reidell five times, drive stunning him three times on the outside of his left leg and then on the inside and outside of his right leg.
The testimony of multiple inmates who lived in close proximity to Reidell’s cell corroborate the Taser use.
Inmate Jerry Morris told Baughman, “He saw the detention officers jump on top of Michael as to hold him down and could hear the taser being used five times.”
Charles Jesse Fee, told Baughman that Reidell had been tased and “the situation was handled wrong.”
Inmate Connor Quinn said he heard detention officers tell Michael they were going to tase him and heard the taser deploy.
Documents state that after Reidell was tased five times, he bit Tillman. Baughman’s report says detention officer Eli Ellison “witnessed him [Tillman] strike Michael [Reidell] with a closed fist on the side of the face.”
Medical concerns
Because Reidell had been prescribed a generic form of the antidepressant Zoloft and was taking injections for low testosterone levels, Hewitt voiced concerns that abrupt cessation of these medications may have affected her husband’s mental health. In a call log obtained from the GCSO on Aug. 18, Reidell tells Hewitt “that everyone that comes from Globe [Gila County] have their medications taken away and there is nothing she can do about it.”
The Graham County Detention Center website states, “We do not accept outside medications of any kind.”
When Gila County received Reidell’s belonging from the GCDC, his medications were not included. Hewitt said she’d asked Gila County Jail employees what happened to them. She said she was told they may have been destroyed, with Reidell’s permission. Hewitt has asked for paperwork confirming that decision.
Since Reidell’s death, Hewitt said she tried numerous times to obtain Reidell’s medical records from GCDC. When this newspaper called and spoke to GCDC head nurse Roxanna Brandt last week, she said the records would be released once Hewitt’s attorney filed an ROI request.
Thursday, Hewitt told this newspaper that Charity Dale, record's clerk for the Gila County Sheriff's Office advised her Reidell’s file was expiring and that all documents could be released to Hewitt upon receipt of a signed and notarized HIPAA authorization form.
Hewitt confirmed she was in the process of providing the required documentation.