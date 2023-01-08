Juan Ciscomani in Congress

Juan Ciscomani makes his first speech from the House floor on Friday, nominating Kevin McCarthy for speaker in the 10th round of voting. It took 15 votes before a speaker was chosen and Ciscomani was sworn in to represent Congressional District 6.

The thrill of making his first speech on the House floor ran into a wall of reality last week for U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani.

Ciscomani, a Republican who won his first term in office in November, brought his family to Washington expecting to be sworn in Jan. 3. Instead, the House took 15 votes over five days to choose a speaker as 20 far-right holdouts demanded concessions — and got most of them.

Juan Ciscomani headshot

Ciscomani

Tags

Load comments