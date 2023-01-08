The thrill of making his first speech on the House floor ran into a wall of reality last week for U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani.
Ciscomani, a Republican who won his first term in office in November, brought his family to Washington expecting to be sworn in Jan. 3. Instead, the House took 15 votes over five days to choose a speaker as 20 far-right holdouts demanded concessions — and got most of them.
The delay prevented anybody elected to the House — veteran lawmakers and new members — from doing much more than vote for speaker, then hang around for the next vote until the deadlock was broken early Saturday.
“That’s where the frustration comes in,” Ciscomani said Friday morning in an interview with the Green Valley News. “This is our form of government, this is what our government is and what it allows so there’s nothing outside those bounds in this sense.”
But he acknowledged it got old quickly.
“We have a slim majority and that allows that group to voice their opinion and they stuck together doing it,” he said as House members pushed through vote after vote. “For those of us who don’t know any different, this is our first experience and we’re just kind of eager to get going.”
“Once the speaker is elected, then the floodgates open in the sense of doing the work,” he said.
That came on the 15th vote when Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose “present” vote stopped Rep. Kevin McCarthy from securing the speaker’s job in the 14th round, finally went McCarthy’s way. Many of the holdouts, who believe McCarthy isn’t conservative enough, were influenced by former President Donald Trump to wrap up the vote.
Immediately after the vote, members of the 118th Congress were sworn in. Ciscomani’s Congressional District 6 touches five counties and includes all of Greenlee County and roughly the southern third of Graham.
Getting to work
Among his priorities is the southern border, which Ciscomani breaks into three conversations: immigration; trade and commerce; and security, which he calls the priority right now.
“This is where we focus on the bad people trying to do bad things on the border,” he said. “When you talk about these three, in some ways they overlap and in other ways they also can be dealt with separately. But on the border security side of it the people that are coming across and seeking asylum are in many cases being victimized by the cartels. They’re the ones who are really running the show. The amount of fentanyl being crossed and impacting our community… these are real issues. So it is about people coming here, and the way that they are is unsafe, it’s dangerous for them. It’s also a business for the cartels. They’re in the human-trafficking business as much as they are the drug-smuggling business.”
Ciscomani will know his committee assignments by early February but said he is interested in Transportation and Infrastructure. He pointed to the public-private cooperation along with city, county, state and federal funding to put together the State Route 189 project in Nogales.
The $134 million, 3.75-mile stretch was completed in 2022, and improved the link between the international port of entry at Mariposa Road with Interstate 19.
Ciscomani also pointed to the Sonoran Corridor that would link interstates 19 and 10 to improve mobility, address growth and address congestion. ADOT’s preferred 20-mile route, announced in November 2021, would take the corridor through Sahuarita. Future funding has not been identified to carry the project forward and it would be years before it would become a reality.
Scams, Ukraine
Ciscomani said he shares the frustrations of scam phone calls, many directed at older residents.
“We all get these calls, but when it’s done to our seniors, it’s completely awful and unacceptable,” he said, adding that the scammers press on because what they’re doing works.
“I think there are things that we can do at this level on the consumer protection side of things,” he said, suggesting getting cell phone companies and other entities involved.
He pointed to a Wall Street Journal story this week that said a Federal Trade Commission study published in December indicated 24 percent of adults over age 60 who reported losing money to a scam in 2021 said it started with a phone call, the largest percentage of any method.
“It’s top of mind, and I’ve forwarded this to my team to learn more about what we can do,” he said.
Ciscomani said he supports Ukraine’s efforts against Russia, calling Putin “a bully.” But along with U.S. support comes accountability.
“They had the right to defend themselves, and I’m glad that we’re supporting them. I want to continue to support them as much as we can shy of sending our own women and men and putting them in harm’s way for this,” he said. “At the same time, we do need some accountability around the funding for this.”
According to the Kiel Institute in Germany, the United States has committed more than $50 billion to Ukraine, including military equipment and humanitarian aid. New House Speaker McCarthy has said Congress will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine going forward.
Ciscomani said it’s important to ask, “What does victory look like here?” and that it’s necessary to assess a timeline. “But the support for Ukraine needs to be there.”
Stay connected
Ciscomani said staying connected locally and not being swallowed up by Washington is key to being effective and remaining focused on the issues of his district.
“We all come with this eagerness of getting the job done on day one and I still have it, obviously, and I’m never going to lose that. I think one thing that helps me is staying very connected locally. I’ve been focusing on local media, local conversations. That helps me report back to the district on what’s happening (in Washington).”
His chief of staff, Becky Freeman, is based in Arizona’s CD6, not Washington.
“That was very intentional,” he said. “We wanted to send a strong message that the district office is a priority for us, and this is where we need to be.”
On the floor
Ciscomani made his first speech from the House floor during the 10th round of voting for speaker. He said he’d been asked to be one of two new incoming lawmakers to nominate McCarthy.
“When they said, ‘For what purpose does the gentleman from Arizona rise?’ at that moment it hit me,” he said. “I had my kids right there with me, three of them — the best-behaved ones. The little ones were up in the gallery with (wife) Laura. The 5-year-old kept waving and yelling, ‘Daddy!’”
“The kids were watching, my family was up in the gallery and some friends who came from Arizona. It was a special moment to be able to speak on the House floor, especially where my family comes from,” said Ciscomani, who was born in Mexico and became a naturalized U.S. citizen. “It was incredible: It was an honor, and I’ll never forget that moment.”