There is still plenty of time to participate in the 2020 Census.
Check out how well Graham County and our neighbors are doing in responding to the Census, which only takes a few minutes to fill out.
Pima County 62.8 percent
Maricopa County 62.5
Yavapai County 61.4
Cochise County 57.4
Mohave County 56.2
Pinal County 54
Santa Cruz County 52.4
Graham County 51.7
Yuma County 43.5
Coconino County 39.6
Gila County 37.8
Greenlee County 35.4
Navajo County 26.4
La Paz County 21.2
Apache County 12.4
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
Fill out the Census online by visiting my2020census.gov or Fill out the Census over the phone by calling: 844-330-2020