Carew Papritz was reading to a group of Continental School students from his book, “The Legacy Letters,” when he had his “ah-ha” moment.
He was in the midst of planning National Thank You Letter Day to teach kids that handwritten letters are important, and showing kindness, manners and gratitude still matter. But he needed something big to get their attention.
Why don’t we create the world’s largest thank-you letter, he asked the students — maybe as big as a football field. They were on board, so was Superintendent Roxana Rico-Beaucage.
That was fall 2018, and they got to work. It took about three months of evenings, weekends and holidays, but they did it — an 85x50-foot piece of stationery fashioned out of 3x9-foot sections of butcher paper — the size of a middle school basketball court. On it was a thank-you letter to moms, dads and teachers written in black paint and signed by more than 600 Continental teachers, students and staff.
It was ready just in time for the first National Thank You Letter Day on Nov. 14, 2018.
There was talk that Continental students had created the world’s largest thank-you letter, but the Guinness Book of World Records, which calls the shots, said no-go. Despite keeping records for Most Letters Written, Longest Letter, Most Letters to the Editor Published and Largest Human Letter, the folks in London wouldn’t create a category for Largest Handwritten Thank You Letter.
Never deterred, Papritz asked, “Well, what about World’s Largest Envelope?”
There was already a category for that, and Guinness gave Continental the thumbs-up to challenge it.
Get it done
His first go-round had taught Papritz that the Guinness Book of World Records had strict and thorough documentation rules.
A crew of seven to 10 kids worked on the envelope, putting in 211 hours on nights and weekends over about five weeks. It took dedication, vision and “lots of pizza and cookies,” Papritz said.
His son, Cutter, who was 12 when all of this began, took the lead by rounding up a bunch of friends.
“I thought it would be a really hard thing to pull off and would be really impressed if we did it,” Cutter said.
He promised his friends fun, free food and loud music.
“Once you said that, they’re down with it.”
Not to mention a shot at being a Guinness record-holder.
“The motivation of winning an award for it was a really big motivation,” said Cutter, who’s now a 15-year-old sophomore at Walden Grove High School. ”It was always an exciting thing to go to, never a day to dread.”
Steve Lopez Decena was one of Cutter’s recruits.
“Teamwork makes the dream work,” he said. “Just to be able to do all that stuff with a bunch of friends and get closer to them, it was an amazing experience.”
Lopez Decena moved to Jeffersonville, Indiana last summer but said this is one Arizona memory he’ll carry for a lifetime.
“It’s just really good to hear it,” he said of earning the record. “My family is really happy.”
Armani Penuelas joined the big-envelope effort in its second week.
“We’d line up some paper and keep taping away. It was pretty fun,” he said — even if taping and re-taping torn paper “was a little bit annoying.”
“We found out the letter wasn’t able to be the world record so we had to make the envelope.”
His family and friends think earning a world record “is crazy.” But it was more than that, he says.
“I learned more about teamwork and having fun with my friends,” Penuelas said. “It was really rewarding in the end.”
The envelope — just over 4,900 square feet — was unveiled at the school on the second National Thank You Letter Day, Nov. 14, 2019.
Preparing the bid for the record meant an official measurement by a licensed contractor; a Tucson police officer and Pima County Sheriff’s deputy served as witnesses. Everything was photographed and videotaped as part of the documentation.
Of course, creating the envelope wasn’t enough for Papritz. He wanted to mail it, too. So they put the letter in the envelope, affixed what he claims is the world’s largest Forever stamp and called Green Valley Postmaster Donna Bird, who was completely on board.
Bird officially canceled the stamp and about 20 kids “folded it like a burrito,” dismantled part of the doors to the gym to get it outside, and loaded the envelope into a U.S. Postal Service truck. Destination: Sahuarita Intermediate School. (Papritz showed rare restraint when the kids suggested also building the World’s Largest Mailbox.)
Meanwhile, the effort to get into the Guinness Book was moving forward.
The photos, videos and other documentation were laid out chronologically, detailed and then submitted in November 2021 — they were granted a one-year extension because of the pandemic. Then came the hard part: they waited — a wait that often lasts three to six months before a decision is made.
But in what has to be a world record of its own, the Guinness Book people got back to them a month later — Carew Papritz and Continental School had broken the record.
They don’t know if they’ll make the actual book — there isn’t room enough for all the records, but somebody’s working on it — but they are on an official Guinness Book of World Records video, and on Feb. 4 received a certificate making it official.
What it means
“I really love people and I really like communicating good things to as many people as possible,” Papritz said. “Getting this record feels like another adrenaline shot of hopefulness and being able to put that out in the world.”
And that’s what the effort really was about — learning valuable lessons and holding onto them for a lifetime.
“It’s about joy, creativity and giving back to the world,” he said.
Rico-Beaucage, Continental’s superintendent, was on to that right away when Papritz basically proposed a takeover of the school gym for months.
“I read his book, ‘The Legacy Letters,’ and that whole philosophy of handwriting letters and sending them off is near and dear to my heart,” she said.
Building the letter and envelope were an extension of the outreach already in motion at Continental School, “and the kids bought into the idea,” she said.
“I think the most important thing was that we involved the whole school, we got the kids excited, and whether we made it into the Guinness Book or not, we had a good time.”