SAFFORD — Starting this month, Mount Graham Shopping Center is in for a facelift that includes redone parking spaces and at least one new business.
Though it awaits a building permit, a Jack in the Box restaurant complete with drive-through is planned for the southwest corner of the shopping center parking lot. A second new building near Sodalicious has also been proposed, but it is uncertain who might occupy that building.
In addition, the center’s south parking lot and east side will receive a makeover starting Sept. 16, perhaps concurrently with the construction of Jack in the Box.
Work on the south parking lot, including the installation of new water and sewer lines, will be the project’s first phase.
A second phase will then pave the east and north sides of the shopping center, which are currently unpaved, and add parking spaces. Both phases could be completed in January 2020.