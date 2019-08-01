SAFFORD — Aggravated assault charges may be in store for a Graham County Adult Detention Facility inmate who reportedly attacked jail staff in an incident caught on security cameras.
On July 25, Michael Neely, 26, reportedly left his block without permission after a detention officer opened the block, then ignored the officer’s commands to stop and return. Neely also ignored a second officer’s commands, according to an incident report, and kept trying to walk away even after that officer pepper-sprayed him.
The second officer then took Neely to the floor. Other officers, including the one Neely had walked away from, and a jail lieutenant came to assist in controlling Neely, who was seen on security cameras kicking his legs. One kick appeared to connect with a detention officer’s leg, and another reportedly struck the lieutenant. Neely allegedly tried to bite one officer, who held his head down to prevent him from doing so.
According to the incident report, Neely was tased when he would not bring his hand out from under his body but kicked the Taser out of the officer’s hand. Neely continued to struggle as jail staff put him in a restraint chair, with one detention officer using a pressure point under Neely’s jaw to gain compliance. Neely reportedly kicked the lieutenant a second time as well as another officer.
The report was sent to the Graham County Attorney’s Office for review and two possible aggravated assault counts against Neely.