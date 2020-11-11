Maybe it was fate.
A few years back, Central resident Jamie Bryce fell in love with chocolate when she was teaching elementary school. Parents would drop off chocolate and she would snack on it, finding herself feeling better after tough days.
And then, her husband began working next to a chocolate shop in Utah and he began bringing her handmade chocolate.
She began researching how to make chocolate, teaching herself techniques and sharing her efforts with family and friends. Her brother, who is earning a degree in food science, is helping her understand the chemistry of the cocoa bean.
“I’m obsessed with chocolate. It’s a mood booster and it’s fun to share what I know about it. Now I get to know people I may have never met. I really like the connections I make,” Bryce said. “Chocolate is also my go-to to be a good mom. I just eat a little bit and I can keep going.”
Two weeks ago she registered her business, Desert Rose Chocolate, as an in-home cottage industry with the state and she's selling her confections at the Gila Valley Farmer’s Market.
She went through the registration of her cottage business online, filling out the paperwork and following the instructions. Now she sells chocolate thins, not having found a mold she likes yet. Eventually, she will start selling chocolate bars. Currently, she is making chocolate from beans she processes from Uganda, Colombia, and Bolivia which are 70% to 80% dark chocolate. She started receiving beans from three more countries on Monday.
Although many might not consider it, the source of the beans is important to Bryce.
“Most of the chocolate we buy at the store is not ethically sourced and the growing of these beans involves child slavery,” Bryce said. “The guy I get them from gets them from farmers directly and he makes sure they are ethically sourced.”
Usually Bryce tries to purchase chocolate from industries that have "fair trade" stickers in order to avoid funding child labor and child slavery.
There’s a long journey from receiving the cocoa beans in the mail to the finished product at the Gila Valley Farmer’s Market. After the beans arrive, she has to put them through a melanger machine, to crush the beans into a syrup. The melanger machine is one of the cheapest purchases to make in the chocolate business, she said. This essential machine costs $600. The next step is tempering the chocolate, turning it into a crisp and beautifully-colored chocolate sample before chilling it. To aid in this tricky process, her husband has purchased an EZ temper machine, costing $1,000. That is just skimming the surface of the price of chocolate machinery, Bryce said.
There is a special way to taste chocolate, she said. To properly taste the chocolate, it has to be held in the palm of your hand and warmed. After this, the chocolate has to be placed on the tongue for five seconds to savor the unique flavor.
“It’s fun to taste all the flavors. Each bean has a different flavor profile. There’s a nutty flavor, floral and flavors with high acidity. My favorites are the ones that have the raspberry fruity flavor,” Bryce said.
This process of turning bean into chocolate sweets takes 24 to 36 hours and she does it in her home while she homeschools and raises her six children. She says it’s just a matter of snatching time away in moments while her children are napping or playing.
Her business is so new she has very little online presence. However, she does take pre-orders because she has so much chocolate on her hands.
Aside from enjoying learning about chocolate, Bryce hopes to eventually earn enough money from her business to travel to where the beans are made and learn about the farms.
“I want to meet the farmers growing the beans and source the beans myself,” Bryce said. “I want to know exactly where it’s growing and get people to chase the good chocolate and know what good chocolate is.”