JD3 to celebrate opening of new Safford gym

JD3 will open its second location Saturday at 926 S. First Ave. in Safford on July 30.

 PHOTO JESSIE ROGERS

The brand new JD3 Fitness Safford location, 926 S. First Ave., is opening soon.

Josh and Kelly Patton said they noticed the need for a full-service gym on the east side of Safford. They found an available building on U.S. Highway 191 right behind the First Assembly of God church a couple of blocks south of the railroad tracks. The building was built as a basketball and volleyball court for the church school, Josh and Kelly have renewed the space with a weight center and cardio room.

