JD3 to celebrate opening of new Safford gym

The brand new JD3 Fitness Safford location, 926 S. First Ave., is opening soon.
Josh and Kelly Patton said they noticed the need for a full-service gym on the east side of Safford. They found an available building on U.S. Highway 191 right behind the First Assembly of God church a couple of blocks south of the railroad tracks. The building was built as a basketball and volleyball court for the church school, Josh and Kelly have renewed the space with a weight center and cardio room.
The 7500-square-foot facility is filled with brand-new, top-of-the-line equipment. They said the gym equipment was professionally mapped out and installed to make the best use of space for free weights, dumbbells, squat racks and machines like the Matrix Varsity Perfect Squat Machine and Matrix 8-stack Multi-Station cable crossover. There is a turf area with medicine balls, ropes and more. Two cardio rooms offer the latest in treadmills, ellipticals, stair climbers and rowing machines.
Members looking to increase circulation and fire up metabolism can try out the new saunas, and for those who’d prefer add a little color to their complexion, a brand new tanning bed is available. Sauna and tanning times are included in the membership along with child care from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and a children’s play area that is always available.
The gym also offers a small open classroom for practicing dance, tai-chi or qigong, or you can make use of the big screen TV to run Fitx, over 200 private on-demand cardio, pilates or yoga classes.
JD3’s Fitness is also home to the Fuel Bar Cafe, a snack and smoothie bar. The Fuel Bar Cafe will be serving a variety of healthy entrees and snacks that can be enjoyed on-site or ordered for take-out.
Introductory membership discounts are available as well as discounts for law enforcement, military and families, the Pattons said. Dual memberships are available so that patrons can also use the original JD3 location at 2910 US-70, Thatcher.