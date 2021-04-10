boy scouts1.png

Scouts Andrew Ortega, Teegan Baldwin and Brodie Baldwin (front to back) enjoy exploring Peppersauce Cave in March. This month they will enjoy another fun adventure. They will be rappelling.

 Kerry Wilson photo

Boy Scouts Troop 5055 would like to invite the community to join in the scouting adventures they are having on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24. For information & directions, contact Scoutmaster Merlin Baldwin at (928) 965-3848.

