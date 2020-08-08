Residents and attorneys who conduct business at Graham County Superior Court will find things running much more smoothly than it was at this time last year, Judge Michael Peterson said.
A new Clerk of the Court is settling in, a Arizona Supreme Court order placing him in charge of the office has been lifted and turnover has come to a stop, the judge said.
The situation at the courthouse is “significantly better,” Peterson said.
“Morale is extremely high. Ms. Torrio has really done a good job to get things started and to get the office moving in a good direction,” Peterson said. “I believe that matters are proceeding more efficiently and in a more streamlined way.”
Last year at this time, Peterson said the office was “embroiled” in a never-ending state of turmoil.
Clerk of the Court Cindy Woodman was accused last July of mishandling trial evidence when she insisted a Thatcher Police Department officer lock up nine items of evidence, including a shotgun, at the police department rather than locking them in the courthouse’s vault.
She also failed to properly document the transfer of the evidence. Around the same time it was revealed seven of Woodman’s nine employees had left the office. A recall effort was launched in September, nine months into Woodman’s tenure, and then in October, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel issued an administrative order placing the Clerk’s Office under Peterson’s direct supervision and stripping Woodman of her duties.
Between October and May, lead clerk Stephanie Newton got the office in “pretty good shape” by implementing many new practices and procedures, Peterson said.
In May, Heidi Torrio won in the recall election. Torrio, finance operations manager with the Graham County Probation Department, had worked in the Clerk’s Office under two prior clerks. She’s also a certified Arizona court manager.
“Credit should be given, in fact a significant amount of credit, to Stephanie Newton,” Peterson said. “She did a very nice job in fixing a lot of problems caused by Ms. Woodman.”
Torrio “inherited” a much better office and has continued to improve things, he said.
Everyone is much happier now, Peterson said.
“Ms. Torrio is a very, very pleasant person to be around. She’s easy to like, the people who work with her respect her and she’s very polite to them and treats them very well and that fact has not gone unnoticed, I assure you,” he said. “The tangible sense of morale has improved dramatically in this building.”