A judge recently dismissed a citation issued over closure of this gate at 600 Street in Pima. 

A Pima man is off the hook after an August citation for obstructing a public thoroughfare was dismissed with prejudice earlier this month.

Dustin “Dusty” Luster was issued a citation by Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen Aug. 19 when he refused to comply with a demand from the town of Pima to re-open a closed gate on 600 South Street, which the Luster and his wife, Athena, contend is on their private property.

