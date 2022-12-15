A Pima man is off the hook after an August citation for obstructing a public thoroughfare was dismissed with prejudice earlier this month.
Dustin “Dusty” Luster was issued a citation by Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen Aug. 19 when he refused to comply with a demand from the town of Pima to re-open a closed gate on 600 South Street, which the Luster and his wife, Athena, contend is on their private property.
Judge Merri Aden granted Luster’s motion to dismiss prosecution with prejudice, a move attorney Matt Clifford, representing the state of Arizona in the case, contested.
Luster, who was represented by Phoenix law firm Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod, explained his attorneys’ filed a deposition in order to procure the dismissal with prejudice.
“[With] prejudice means they can’t bring it back,” Luster said of the initial charge.
“It all got dismissed,” Athena Luster said, “but the neighbors are all riled up.”
She said that at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, the audience was told the situation was still in litigation.
“They don’t want to tell anybody anything,” Athena Luster said.
“Until you hit us with a lawsuit, you can’t say it’s in litigation,” she added.
Pima Town Manager Vernon Batty declined to comment on the 600 South situation Wednesday.
“This whole drama is still going down and people are harassing us now,” Athena Luster said.
She alleged that shortly after Thanksgiving, one of her neighbors became intoxicated late at night and intentionally opened the gate and left it that way, even after being asked by the police to close it.
The same neighbor also threw rocks at the Lusters semi trucks, she said.
At that point, Dusty Luster said, the couple made the decision to lock the gate, which until that point, had still technically been open to the public.
Athena Luster said they filed a police report. When Police Chief Cauthen showed up, so did the neighbor.
“We actually explained the situation to this neighbor,” she said. “Diane was present.”
When the neighbor questioned the property rights, the police chief reportedly replied, ‘Well, they had it surveyed.’
"The land on both sides of the gates is private property,” Athena Luster said in an earlier conversation. “We are just trying to keep our private property, private, and protect our constitutional rights to have and own private property. Now, this has turned into trying to keep government entities, such as the town of Pima, from thinking they can just come in and do whatever they feel they want to with private property without going through the legal and appropriate steps to do so.
"The town of Pima really needs to be held accountable for their own actions and needs to follow their own codes on planning and zoning and build(ing) the roads, as well as the infrastructure throughout Pima by the laws. Especially since Pima is pro-growth,” she said.
Cauthen had not responded to a request for comment as of press time.
Pima's town website has been down since Nov. 22. Asked when the site will be restored, Batty said it "should be very soon." Meeting minutes and agendas are required to be placed on the website: Batty confirmed at this time agendas are posted at City Hall and the Pima Post Office.