Judge rules to detain accused attackers of Pima student

Three girls accused of attacking and beating a 13-year-old Pima Junior High student on Sept. 2 during a high school football game in Thatcher will be held in juvenile detention while the case is pending.
Attorneys for the three girls, ages 11, 12 and 15, argued sending them to a juvenile detention facility in Pinal County was unnecessary given their lack of prior criminal history and the unlikelihood they would be involved in any further violent acts.
Also, they argued, the mother of the older two girls and her significant other are both correctional officers, and the mother had already taken steps to ensure their behavior was corrected, including enrolling them in anger management counseling.
However, Judge Travis Ragland saw things differently after hearing testimony from Thatcher Police Officer J.R. Maner, reviewing video of the incident and listening to an emotional appeal from Angela Larson, mother of the victim, Audianna Felix.
The three young suspects originally faced class 2, class 4 and class 6 felony aggravated assault charges, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The class 4 assault charge was dropped after the medical report provided to the court contained no mention of Felix having suffered a concussion. Larson disputed that finding, saying she had taken her daughter for further tests on Sept. 6 and those findings gave a more complete account of the girl’s injuries.
Maner testified he was the first officer on scene after the alleged attack on Felix. He said he interviewed the victim and witnesses and reviewed a brief video shared with him at the scene. Based on that information and two other videos that came to light, he was able to determine where the three alleged attackers lived.
Maner told attorney Stephen Lundell he had previous dealings with the suspects’ family, but that testimony was disallowed.
He said he interviewed all of the girls, who all live in the same Thatcher apartment complex. He said they admitted to the fight, although they claimed it was Audianna Felix who provoked it by making “vulgar remarks” to the younger of the two sisters.
Maner said ultimately it was the 11-year-old who struck first, pulling Felix to the ground from behind by her hair before the other two girls joined the attack. Video shown in court shows a girl on the ground identified as Audianna Felix as she's swarmed by three attackers. They are punching and kicking her repeatedly.
Maner said the incident took place on the south side of the football stands at Eastern Arizona College. He testified that when he reviewed the video, he counted Felix’s head being struck against the concrete sidewalk “eight or nine times.”
It was the alleged use of the concrete sidewalk as a weapon that escalated the charges against the defendants to a class 2 felony. It’s also among the things that made a Graham County Probation Officer who originally conducted an assessment recommending the defendants be released to their parents to change her mind.
The officer said at the time she interviewed the three girls, she had not seen any of the video footage. Also, there had been no felony charges filed yet, and those charges would have automatically resulted in a recommendation for detention, she said.
Larson told the judge she’s also a correctional officer with five children of her own. She argued the three accused of attacking Audianna were a risk to others if they were not detained.
“My children don’t behave like this,” she said.
She demanded justice for her daughter.
Judge Ragland advised Larson that Friday’s detention hearing was just the beginning of the legal process and not the end, and that the purpose of the proceeding was not to determine guilt or innocence.
“If they were adults, they would be eligible for bond,” he pointed out before making his ruling.
A pre-adjudication hearing in the case is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.