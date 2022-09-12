Judge rules to detain accused attackers of Pima student

Audianna Felix, left, is shown here with her mother, Angela Larson, in front of the Graham County Courthouse on Friday.

Three girls accused of attacking and beating a 13-year-old Pima Junior High student on Sept. 2 during a high school football game in Thatcher will be held in juvenile detention while the case is pending.

Attorneys for the three girls, ages 11, 12 and 15, argued sending them to a juvenile detention facility in Pinal County was unnecessary given their lack of prior criminal history and the unlikelihood they would be involved in any further violent acts.

