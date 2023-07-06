Henry Nabor considers the growth of the annual July 4 fishing derby he inherited as commander of the Sons of the American Legion in Safford "a wonderful thing."
He estimated 250 or more people were on hand Tuesday for the 2nd annual Moe Villalba Sr. Fishing Derby, held at the duck pond at the Graham County Fairgrounds. The event was renamed last year in honor of Villalba, who was Nabor's predecessor as the Sons of the American Legion post commander and spent decades in charge of the event. Villalba's widow, Stef, said 2024 will mark 50 years the event has taken place.
Kids 17 years and younger threw lines in the water starting at 6 a.m., with winners called before noon. The organizers made it a point to give the kids loads of chances to win prizes for things besides big catches. The commander quizzed the group on American history related to Independence Day, calling on various children for the answers. Winners got to choose a fishing pole. Several children, including Broady Phillips, 13; Rexton Hoopes, 12, and Brynne Berg, 10, won fishing poles this way. A drawing was also held for a bike, won by Domenic Nabor, 14, of Mesa.
Zach Alder, 16, caught a 4.5 lb fish, but released it back into the water after getting it logged in. He said that he brings his own rod to the event, and has come three or four times.
Another young participant, 6-year-old Zenik Ramirez, has attended four or five times, according to his parents, and he has won something every year.
Nabor said the event aims to “promote family values and to give kids something to do on July 4th.” He credited a team of volunteers and donors with making this year’s event a success. Volunteers included Roy and Margaret Vidales, Darwin and Lori Morris, Larry Nabor, James and Leslie Cunning, and Ernie Nabor.