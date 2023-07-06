DSCN5147.JPG

A youngster wets his line from the bridge at the Graham County Fairgrounds during the 2nd annual Moe Villalba Sr. Fishing Derby on July 4.

Henry Nabor considers the growth of the annual July 4 fishing derby he inherited as commander of the Sons of the American Legion in Safford "a wonderful thing."

He estimated 250 or more people were on hand Tuesday for the 2nd annual Moe Villalba Sr. Fishing Derby, held at the duck pond at the Graham County Fairgrounds. The event was renamed last year in honor of Villalba, who was Nabor's predecessor as the Sons of the American Legion post commander and spent decades in charge of the event. Villalba's widow, Stef, said 2024 will mark 50 years the event has taken place. 

DSCN5192.JPG

A young man listens intently for a chance to win a prize at the 2nd annual Moe Villalba Sr. Fishing Derby, held July 4 at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
DSCN5194.JPG

With new fishing poles at stake, children raise their hands to answer American history questions during the 2nd annual Moe Villalba Fishing Derby.
Raiden Lemon, 10 Biggest Fish trophy.JPG

Raiden Lemon, 10, took home a trophy for the biggest fish.
Trophy Winners Fishing Derby 2023.JPG

Among Tuesday's trophy winners were, from left, Parker Whisman, 13; Zenik Ramirez, 6; Kylee Barris, 9; Ryker Montez, 4;  Owen Graves, 13; Jamie Quinine and Brandon Dean, 14. 

Tags

Load comments