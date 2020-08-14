Shi Martin never knows what the person on the other end of the phone is going to say. They just may have a hankering for fast food or need a ride. Other times, they’ve been physically abused or robbed blind.
Martin is a long term care ombudsman with Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization. If someone living in a long-term care facility has a concern, it’s Martin who hears their complaints and speaks on their behalf.
Martin, who has been an ombudsman five years, is assigned to five nursing facilities and 22 assisted living homes in Graham, Cochise, and Santa Cruz counties. In total, the facilities have the capacity to care for 775 patients.
“My line of work chose me,” Martin said. “I educate staff and the community about resident rights, and I am an abuse and neglect advocate.”
Love of the people
Martin said that when she talks to seniors in care facilities, she is greeted with smiles. Sometimes it is the only time they get to socialize with people from outside the facility.
“I love working with seniors. I love their stories, they are so grateful to have someone to talk to. They light up when they see you,” she said. “Sometimes working as an ombudsman is hard. It’s heartbreaking. But it’s so incredibly rewarding. They give you so much light and love.”
Even when she retires, Martin said she will volunteer to do her job.
“I enjoy protecting them, being their advocate and fighting for them,” she said.
Prior to becoming a professional ombudsman, Martin said she once helped a man on a tight deadline see to the affairs of a family member.
Within five days, they enrolled her into Medicaid, cashed in her life insurance policy, emptied her apartment, bought a burial plan and placed her in a senior living facility.
The experience helped Martin realize how much she enjoyed this type of work.
“We worked many hours in that five-day span,” said Martin. “It was the most rewarding thing.”
Relationship of trust
Unlike other healthcare workers, ombudsmen are not mandated reporters. Unless she is asked by a resident to launch an investigation, Martin cannot divulge abuse to police or Arizona Adult Protective Services. Martin said the relationship between the residents and their ombudsman is based on trust.
“You have to have permission from that resident. You can try to be persuasive and it’s hard to do sometimes, but you can’t break that trust,” she said. “The only exception is if someone is not cognizant and capable of making their decision. Even if they’re not capable, it has to go to their next of kin and power of attorney.”
“If there is an abuse case and they want us to pursue it, we pursue it full-tilt,” said Martin.
Martin also hears complaints about financial exploitation.
Other complaints are less serious. Residents sometimes need help finding transportation or they may need assistance receiving services from the veterans affairs office.
A complaint may be as trivial as not having enough mashed potatoes or wanting a burger from McDonald’s, said Martin.
“I work with the police department, adult protective services, and insurance. Whatever it takes to get the residents what they need in those long-term care facilities,” said Martin.
Volunteers needed
The role of an ombudsman is not for everyone, but if there is someone willing and able to help, the door is open.
Laura Villa, SEAGO’S director, said Martin does a great job, but there’s a need for volunteer ombudsmen. Over the past few years, two volunteers have moved away and one volunteer has died. Villa said Martin has a lot of area to cover.
“The residents, they look forward to it and they want to see somebody,a friendly face. It’s a beautiful job to do,” said Villa.
Keeping the residents safe is the priority, thus an intense screening process is required for volunteering as an ombudsman, Villa said.
Volunteers must submit to a fingerprint and background check. The Area Agency on Aging will pay for them if the would-be volunteer is willing to commit to a one-year volunteer cycle. After passing the background checks and following the interview, the volunteers will go through a 30-hour training period for ombudsmen certification.
Volunteers, who visiting elderly care facilities monthly, must relay their information to Martin. Mileage is reimbursed to volunteers in order for them to travel.
“They will have the power to help these people,” said Villa. “It’s always about empowering the residents.”
You are not alone
Martin said she wants every care facility resident to know that they can always reach out to an ombudsman, no matter where they live.
“If they’re having trouble in their facility, contact the ombudsman. They are not in this alone. They’re not powerless,” she said.