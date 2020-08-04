Eastern Arizona College graduate Paige Jackson doesn't exactly have her name up in lights on campus, but she's definitely left her mark all over the place.
Jackson, a graphic artist, designed the college's new street signs.
On Tuesday morning representatives from the Town of Thatcher and the Eastern Arizona College faculty gathered at the corner of North College Avenue and Highway 70 to reveal the new street signs beside the college campus. The purple signs and Gila Hank college mascot clearly stand out.
The college selected one of 10 different signs Jackson submitted for street sign review. The designs had to be very specific in order to be easy to read for driving safety.
It was a project the college and town worked on together.
“I’m really happy. I’m filled with joy about it. I never thought that I would be making a sign for a school. It’s really different for me,” said Jackson
A former work study employee of the college’s marketing and public relations department, Jackson was the college’s graphic artist of choice. It took Jackson roughly two months to complete the designs.
“It’s really nice to see the signs and to get that different feel, like this is a college campus, whenever people look at the sign now. I’m proud of that,” she said.
Originally from the town of Lukachugai on the Navajo reservation in Arizona, she moved to Safford four years ago. She didn’t know have a major when she began college.
She studied psychology and mechanical engineering before settling on graphic design. Graduating in the fall of 2019, Jackson now works for Optimal Health Systems in Pima. She recently produced all the art for a book on nutrition for OHS. Jacksons said she likes to work in digital illustration in Photoshop and drawing with pens.
“I took a year off to decide what I really wanted to do, what I really enjoyed in my life, what brought me happiness, what I could do to show that for other people, and graphic design was my answer,” she said. “It’s so much fun because there’s so many things you can do with it. From flyers, signs, posters, huge banners but we also do a lot of printing work and books.”
Susan Wood, EAC vice president for academic and student affairs, said she hopes to communicate with the Chamber of Commerce to find what the local workforce needs so students find local job opportunities.
“It felt so good to see the look on her face as they were putting up the sign,” said Wood.
College President Todd Haynie said it was a pleasure to have everyone together to celebrate the new signs. Since the college students left the campus shortly after spring break, he said he was happy to greet them back with new signs.
Thatcher Mayor Bob Rivera said he was happy the town could partner with the college on the project.