As of Aug. 1, Graham County’s two Justice of the Peace courts will both operate out of the Safford Courthouse, 800 W. Main St.
The Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, currently in Pima, will relocate to Safford, but will continue to operate independently of the Precinct 1 court. County Manager Dustin Welker said that arrangement will continue through year’s end, when the two courts will be consolidated into one Justice of the Peace precinct serving the entire county from Safford.
The presiding judge over the new court will be either current Justice of the Peace #2 Wyatt J. Palmer or his opponent in the Aug. 2 primary election, Lance Lines.
Justice of the Peace #1 Gary Griffith is retiring after his term ends this year.
Welker attributed the co-location of the courts to an “employee shortage.” He explained the two courts are down three employees between them, making it practical and necessary for them to share a home until they are officially consolidated.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors approved the consolidation of the courts in February.
The move is expected to save the county about $120,000 per year.
The workload of a Justice of the Peace precinct is measured in units called Judicial Productivity Credits, Welker explained. While state law limits the workload for a single precinct to 1,200 productivity credits, the two courts in Graham County were averaging 320 such credits between them, well below the statutory limit.
In Arizona, justice courts hear misdemeanor criminal cases, civil and criminal traffic cases, civil cases up to $10,000 and small claims of up to $3,500. They can also conduct preliminary hearings for felony criminal cases.