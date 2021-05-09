The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition will host a workout session for kids with Safford’s own MMA superstar, Justin Gaethje, at the Graham County Fairgrounds soccer fields May 22.
“Justin is from Graham County. The kids know who he is. He’s proven you can grow up in a small town and reach your goals by setting goals and through hard work,” said Kathy Grimes, coalition director. “Justin Gaethje is a positive role model for kids in our county.”
At the event Gaethje will do a 30 to 40 minute kid friendly workout session, and spend some time talking about making good life choices and setting positive goals for yourself, Grimes said.
Although the event is aimed for kids aged two to 18, Grimes said older kids at heart won’t be turned away.
“We see him as a hometown superhero,” Grimes said. “We as a coalition want to show kids that they can be successful as long as they stay on the right path.”
Other, fictional, superheroes will also be making surprise appearances at the event, she said.
There is no set capacity for the event.
Grimes asked kids and their parents and guardians to be sure to bring enough water for the event.
To receive a T-shirt for the event, parents and guardians should sign their children up for the event by Saturday, May 15.
You can register the event at Farmers Insurance at 610 W Main Street in Safford, or, at Lee’s Rite-Way Market at 2910 US Highway 70, Unit B in Thatcher, or online by finding the event’s Eventbrite page. There is a $5 registration fee.