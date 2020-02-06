GRAHAM COUNTY — At the end of January, the Graham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after its K9 officer detected drugs in the man’s vehicle. The man was also reportedly driving with fictitious license plates, a suspended driver’s license and no insurance.
Seeking to locate a suspicious vehicle reported by Pima Police, a GCSO deputy was traveling west on Safford Bryce Road when he saw a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer matching the vehicle’s description. The Trailblazer’s license plate returned to a 2001 Volkswagen and had an expired registration.
Pulled over near Hubbard Cemetery, the driver gave the deputy a state identification card and said he did not have the vehicle’s registration due to a mixup with another vehicle. A records check showed his suspended license, which he reportedly claimed not to know about.
The driver, identified as Kenneth Babcock, denied having anything illegal in the Trailblazer. Babcock did not consent to a vehicle search, but agreed to an exterior walkaround by the K9 officer. The dog alerted to narcotics, and deputies began to search the vehicle. They found a plastic bag of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, which Babcock denied was his. He reportedly said he had allowed others, whom he knew to use meth, to drive the Trailblazer. Babcock declined to identify them. The vehicle also reportedly contained open and unopened liquor bottles, an open can of beer and a glass pipe.
Babcock was booked into the Graham County Jail for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious license plates, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and having an open container in his vehicle.